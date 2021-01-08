Four-hour parking rule to be a reality on Devaraja Urs Road
Four-hour parking rule to be a reality on Devaraja Urs Road

January 8, 2021

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta to issue official notification 

Mysuru:  The vexed and long-drawn vehicle parking issue on D. Devaraja Urs Road in Central Business District of the city has finally seen a logical end with a resolution that no vehicle including that of the shop owners can be parked on this road beyond four hours. Violating vehicles would be wheel-locked and action would be taken against the owners under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act. 

The four-hour parking decision was taken at a meeting of traders, locals, customers, senior citizens and the members of Traffic Advisory Committee yesterday. The meeting was held in the premises of Devaraja Traffic Police Station under the leadership of Traffic ACP S.N. Sandesh Kumar. 

Though yesterday’s meeting was one among the many held on the parking issue in the past, participants agreed to the suggestion of limiting parking time to four hours. The final decision, however, rests with City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta who will issue the                                                      official notification. 

The Urs Road spans 900 metres from K.R. Circle to JLB Road and there are over 316 shops on either side. 220 cars and over 900 two-wheelers can be parked on both sides of the road within the marked boundaries. Of the 220 cars, more than 151 vehicles are parked there for more than four hours. Also, the shop owners bring their 92 cars to be parked on the same road from morning  till night.  

“Parking spaces are being used by shopkeepers to park their vehicles, depriving tourists and shoppers of the facility. Over 90 percent of the cars parked on Urs Road every day belong to shopkeepers. As a result, there is a mad scramble for parking space when shoppers and public running on errands bring their vehicles. Resultant, surrounding roads get clogged with vehicles parked haphazardly,” Sandesh Kumar told the meeting. 

Member of Traffic Advisory Committee Dr. Ramesh told the meeting that the shop owners can park their vehicles inside Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, Gaadi Chowk and Town Hall. The Traffic Police have already written to the authorities concerned to make space for parking in these places.

“It is a common sight to see many car owners waiting endlessly for a place to park their vehicles and many people avoid this road. So indirectly it is a loss for businessmen. In public interest, the four-hour parking rule must be strictly implemented,” he said. Devaraja Urs Road Merchants Association President Veerabhadrappa urged the Police not to levy fines or wheel-lock vehicles on Urs Road till alternative arrangements are made. 

A majority of the participants in the meeting agreed with the four-hour rule and asked the Police to implement the same to solve the parking mess. Devaraja Traffic Inspector Muniyappa and Sub-Inspector Lepaksha were present. 

Available space for vehicle parking 

Available Road or StretchNo. of Vehicles
Vinoba Road from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle till Rajkamal Theatre68
Dewans Road from M.N. Thimmaiah Circle to Bidaram Krishnappa Road Junction 16
From B. Ramaswamy Appajappa Circle to Kotwal Ramaiah Street Junction20
From Javagal Srinath Circle to JLB Road Junction 27
From Khadri Shamanna Circle till Lakshmi Vilasa Road 20
From Khadri Shamanna Circle till Parakala Mutt 20

