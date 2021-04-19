Fr. John Francis Texeira passes away

April 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Rev. Fr. John Francis Texeira (72), Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Church at Naganahalli, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city following brief illness.

Funeral was held today afternoon at the Catholic Cemetery in Belawadi Parish, Mysuru and the Requiem Holy Mass was held at 3 pm today at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in city, according to the communication from the Bishop’s House.

Rev. Fr. John Texiera was born in Virajpet, Kodagu district on June 4, 1949 to Paul Texiera and Hilda Vaz couple. He was the eldest among three sons. After completing his primary education at Virajpet, Rev. Fr. John joined St. Marys Minor Seminary in Mysuru. He completed his High School education at St. Philomena’s High School, PUC at St. Philomena’s College and later completed his Philosophy and Theology studies at St. Peter’s Pontifical Seminary, Bengaluru.

Fr. John completed Master Degree in Catechetics at Vishwadeep, Bengaluru. He also served as the Director of Catholic Centre in Mysuru for six years and was also the Dean of Hunsur Deanery. He was ordained a Priest on June 24, 1975 at Siddapura, Kodagu district by the then Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. Mathias Fernandes.

After serving for a few years as an assistant Parish Priest at St. Joseph‘s Cathedral in Mysuru, Fr. John was appointed as the Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Church in Yadavagiri. He later served as the Parish Priest at Pandavapura, Kamagere, Siddapura, Shantipura, Nanjangud and was serving as the Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Church, Naganahalli since last June.

Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K. A. William, Bishop Emeritus Most Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Vazhapilly and Priests of the Diocese have condoled the demise of Rev. Fr. John F. Texiera.