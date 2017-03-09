Free coaching for KPSC, UPSC exams: SP

The aspirants of KPSC and UPSC examinations will be imparted 8-month free coaching including boarding and lodging facilities in association with Pramathi Hill View Academy and Navodaya Foundation, said SP Ravi D. Channannavar.

Addressing presspersons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, he said that the trainees would be selected through an entrance test which will be conducted on Mar. 19 at 10 am.

He said that it was decided to provide free training for the aspirants to get quality coaching similar to that in New Delhi and other North Indian States.

Stating that a one-day workshop would not help the aspirants in preparing for the KPSC and UPSC exams, the SP added that around 30-40 aspirants, who will be selected through entrance exam, will be provide free boarding and lodging facilities for eight months.

He said that aspirants from all over the State can take part in the entrance exam as it was not restricted for candidates from Mysuru alone and added that his aim was to provide quality training to all of them.

“Senior officers will be invited to deliver talks during the course of the training period. A committee comprising senior officers P. Manivannan, Vipul Kumar, Bheemashankar Goled, Mohammed Sujeeth, Arunamshugiri, DCP Dr. H.T. Shekar, B.S. Ravishankar, retired officials and UPSC Advisory Committee Member C.S. Gopinath, will be the resource persons,” the SP added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramathi Hill View Academy General Secretary H.V. Rajeev said that the selected aspirants will be provided training along with boarding and lodging facilities the Pramathi Hill View Academy in Kuvempunagar.

He said that a state-of-the-art library had already been set up at the Academy in consultation with senior IAS and IPS officers and added that those who wished to be a part of the training programme must register their names before Mar. 15 at Navodaya Foundation, located on D. Subbaiah Road near Ramaswamy Circle between 10 am and 8 pm.

The entrance exam for the training programme will be held on Mar. 19 and the results will be announced on Mar. 25.

The committee will shortlist 100 candidates through entrance exam and later select 40 final candidates through an interview which will be held between Mar. 26 and 30. The training classes will commence from Apr. 2.

For details and registration contact Mob: 97418-69722 or 96860-72224.

UPSC Advisory Committee Member C.S. Gopinath, Jainahalli Satyanarayanagowda and Dr. S.R. Ravi were present at the press meet.