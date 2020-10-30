Golden Chariot Luxury Train to chug in January 2021

October 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Golden Chariot Luxury Train is set to roll on tracks in a new avatar. Having completed 10 years of its launch by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in 2018, the only luxury train in South India was handed over to IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited), a Government of India Enterprise, during January 2020.

While the ownership of the train shall remain with Karnataka Tourism, IRCTC, the travel, tourism and hospitality arm of Ministry of Railways shall now be marketing and operating the luxury tourist train.

To add to the guest’s comforts, the train now boasts of several new features including newly- upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and an exquisite range of linen.

For providing wholesome in-room entertainment, Smart TVs with variety of WIFI enabled subscription’s including Netflix, Amazon, Hot Star etc., have been installed. CCTV Cameras and Fire Alarm System have been added for more safety.

Experienced chefs have created menus presenting an eclectic mix of mouth-watering international as well as domestic fare. The package now comes with selected house wines and beers included in the cost with a host of spirits on offer. The guests can continue to enjoy relaxing spa therapies at the onboard spa which has also been provided with modern work-out machines for the fitness enthusiasts.

IRCTC has planned three itineraries departing from Bengaluru covering various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

• Pride of Karnataka: The 6 Nights/7 Days itinerary covers Bandipur National Park, Mysuru, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Aihole, Pattadakal, Hampi and Goa.

• Jewels of South: The 6 Nights/7 Days itinerary covers Mysuru, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kumarakom and Cochin.

• Glimpses of Karnataka: A short 3 Nights/4 Days itinerary covers visit to Bandipur, Mysuru and Hampi. The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.

IRCTC has launched host of special offers for Indian nationals in line with Government of India initiative to promote domestic tourism. IRCTC further adds to give them a taste of luxury train travel and is upbeat about a January 2021 launch for operations and guests can now choose to travel for 2 Nights/3 Days on any of the 6 Nights/7 Days journey for just Rs. 59,999 plus GST per person on twin sharing basis for the journeys planned between January 2021 and March 2021. In addition, other attractive offers for Indian nationals for full tours include pay for one and companion travels at 50%. For the internet savvy generation, an online booking discount offer of 35% on the published tariff has also been launched for Indian nationals only.

For more details, offers and bookings visit www.goldenchariot.org or call Mob: 8287931971 or 8595931291, according to a press release from B. Ramesh, Regional Manager, IRCTC, Bengaluru.