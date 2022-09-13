Golden Throne to be assembled on Sept. 20

September 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the formal inauguration of Naada Habba Dasara atop Chamundi Hill scheduled for Sept. 26, preparations are underway at the Mysore Palace to celebrate Navarathri rituals in a traditional manner and the gems-and-diamond-studded Golden Throne will be assembled at the Palace on Sept. 20.

The Private Durbar (Khaas Durbar) by the royal family during Dasara is one of the main attractions and the same will be held from Sept. 26. Titular head of the Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will hold the Private Durbar by sitting on the Golden Throne.

The dismantled throne will be brought out from the strong room situated in the basement of the Palace in the presence of the members of the Mysore royal family and officials from the District Administration under tight security. The process of assembling it will begin in Durbar Hall on Sept. 20.

After the dismantled throne is brought from the strong room, Navagraha Homa and other rituals will be held and the throne will be assembled at the Palace for which the Royal Elephant, Royal Cow and Royal Horse will be the witness.

Gejjagalli villagers to assemble throne

The Golden Throne which is divided into 13 parts such as the seat, steps to ascend the throne, umbrella etc. will be assembled together and the process of assembling the throne is known as ‘Swarnasana Jodana Karya.’

This delicate procedure of assembling the throne will be taken up by the villagers of Gejjagalli in the taluk.

On the first day of Navarathri, members of the Mysore Royal family will perform puja to the Golden Throne and only after the ‘Simha Shikara’ (lion head) is attached to the Golden Throne, the throne is complete. There are pictures of Brahma on the southern part of the throne, Shiva in the north and Vishnu in the middle. There are Sanskrit shlokas written on the umbrella and also pictures of horses, hamsa, Swastik and Naagadevathe.

Private Durbar on Sept. 26

There is a tradition of the Mysore royal family holding the Private Durbar during Navarathri and accordingly, the Private Durbar will be held by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar from Sept. 26, the day when President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill.

Kankana will be tied around the wrist of Yaduveer at Chamundi Thotti and he will be welcomed to the Durbar Hall. Yaduveer will be seated on the Golden Throne during the auspicious time to hold the Private Durbar during which entry of public and tourists is restricted.

Public entry to Palace restricted

Following various rituals to be performed by the members of the Mysore royal family as part of the Dasara festival, entry of the public and tourists to the Palace is restricted at certain timings on the following days.

Sept. 20, from 10 am to 1 pm: Religious rituals and assembling of the Golden Throne.

Sept. 26, from 10 am to 1.30 pm: Private Durbar.

Oct. 4, from 10 am to 2 pm: Ayudha Puja.

Oct. 5: Palace will be closed for the entire day for Vijayadashami.

Oct. 20, from 10 am to 1 pm: For dismantling of Golden Throne and shifting it back to the strong room.