GTD pushes for Greater Mysuru

March 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has made a push to upgrade the existing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to a Greater Mysuru (Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike) on the lines of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

In a representation to Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar after the District review meeting, the MLA reasoned that the Greater Mysuru will expedite many long-pending upgradation proposal. He asked the Minister to take note of the rapid growth of Mysuru on all the sides and the need to upgrade the Urban Local Body (ULB) as Greater Mysuru in view of overall development of the city by expanding its jurisdiction as well as to provide infrastructure.

It may be recalled, the then District Minister V. Somanna, after inspecting the development works atop Chamundi Hill in February 2020, had said that the ‘Greater Mysuru’ concept would be a reality soon. Somanna had said that two years ago a survey was carried out by MCC on expanding its limits as many GPs have failed to address the civic issues.

In 2012-13, a proposal was mooted for formation of ‘Greater Mysuru’ by bringing 110 villages into Corporation limits and in October 2017, the MCC had carried out a survey in 44 villages around the city. Presently, MCC’s jurisdiction is restricted to 128.4 sq km area falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Several new residential Layouts approved by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) fall outside MCC’s limits.

The boundary of MCC was earlier fixed on Oct. 18, 1995, according to Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976. Even after 15 years of drawing the boundary, the city is growing by leaps and bounds, forcing the civic body to attend to the needs of localities situated near its boundary, he added.