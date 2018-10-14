GTD’s Marathon Moment

Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who enthusiastically participated in the Dasara Marathon this morning, had a bad fall. Fortunately, he was not injured.
Participating in the Marathon inauguration, the Minister, wearing a white shirt and a dhoti, displayed sportive spirit by running. And even fellow participants and some media persons egged on the Minister to run. Inspired, GTD ran in speed but he stumbled and fell on the middle of the road.
He was lifted up by other participants and took some time to regain his composure.
GTD is the best thing that has happened to Mysore.
People may mock his educational qualifications but when it comes to administrative skills; he excels apart.
Dasara this year has been so much colorful; thanks to GTD and Sa.Ra. Mahesh’s enthusiasm.
GTD is very humble person, his works are pro people and he works tirelessly. We can expect a lot from him towards Mysore.
Not lazy and lame like our previous education minister, can you see ex education minister anywhere, Being a MLA he is least bothered of Dasara n all. Such a shame