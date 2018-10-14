GTD’s Marathon Moment
Sports

GTD’s Marathon Moment

Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who enthusiastically participated in the Dasara Marathon this morning, had a bad fall. Fortunately, he was not injured.

Participating in the Marathon inauguration, the Minister, wearing a white shirt and a dhoti, displayed sportive spirit by running. And even fellow participants and some media persons egged on the Minister to run. Inspired, GTD ran in speed but he stumbled and fell on the middle of the road.

He was lifted up by other participants and took some time to regain his composure.

October 14, 2018

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “GTD’s Marathon Moment”

  1. Rao says:
    October 15, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    GTD is the best thing that has happened to Mysore.
    People may mock his educational qualifications but when it comes to administrative skills; he excels apart.
    Dasara this year has been so much colorful; thanks to GTD and Sa.Ra. Mahesh’s enthusiasm.

    Reply
  2. syed matheen says:
    October 15, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    GTD is very humble person, his works are pro people and he works tirelessly. We can expect a lot from him towards Mysore.
    Not lazy and lame like our previous education minister, can you see ex education minister anywhere, Being a MLA he is least bothered of Dasara n all. Such a shame

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching