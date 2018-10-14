GTD’s Marathon Moment

Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who enthusiastically participated in the Dasara Marathon this morning, had a bad fall. Fortunately, he was not injured.

Participating in the Marathon inauguration, the Minister, wearing a white shirt and a dhoti, displayed sportive spirit by running. And even fellow participants and some media persons egged on the Minister to run. Inspired, GTD ran in speed but he stumbled and fell on the middle of the road.

He was lifted up by other participants and took some time to regain his composure.