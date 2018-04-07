Has Siddharamaiah-Mahadevappa friendship turned sour?

District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa missing from all programmes of CM; speculations rife that he is miffed over ticket issue

Mysuru: Where is Public Works Department Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa? This is the question that is being asked by Congress workers in Mysuru as Mahadevappa, who usually follows his boss Chief Minister Siddharamaiah like a shadow, is missing from action since a couple of days.

Soon after Congress President Rahul Gandhi left Mysuru after a whirlwind two-day tour, Mahadevappa was not seen in action in and around Mysuru and he was missing even when Siddharamaiah went into hectic campaigning in Chamundeshwari Constituency, a part of Mysuru district, the district of which Mahadevappa is the Minister In-charge.

Dr. Mahadevappa never misses an opportunity to be seen beside the CM whenever the latter is in Mysuru. Whatever official meeting, public event or a private gathering, Mahadevappa makes sure that he is with the CM. However, the Minister is missing in action ever since the CM has started his campaigning in Chamundeshwari.

Dr. Mahadevappa was missing when the CM held a secret meeting of his supporters at a resort in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. While all the confidants of Siddharamaiah including select political leaders from Bengaluru and Mysuru were present at the resort on Mar. 29 and 30, Mahadevappa was missing.

Even when Siddharamaiah started his first leg of campaigning in Chamundeshwari on Mar. 31 after having breakfast at his favourite Ramya Hotel in Mysuru, the PWD Minister was not there. Mahadevappa, the “right-hand man” of Siddharamaiah was also missing when the latter was given a rousing welcome with a 750-kg apple garland at Hootagalli on Apr. 1.

Dr. Mahadevappa was conspicuous by his absence when Siddharamaiah held a confidential meeting with the leaders of Varuna constituency that is attached to T.Narasipur, represented by Mahadevappa.

Sources said that Mahadevappa is miffed with CM for not considering him to contest in Nanjangud in the forthcoming elections. Earlier, there were many reports floating around that Mahadevappa was contesting from C.V. Raman Nagar in Bengaluru. Even Mahadevappa had participated in a couple of political events at C.V. Raman Nagar and there was a demand from some of his supporters for Mahadevappa to contest from there.

However, former Bengaluru Mayor P.R. Ramesh, who has done a lot of ground work in C.V. Raman Nagar and who is a Congress ticket aspirant, raised objection to Mahadevappa contesting from C.V. Raman Nagar, the place that he nurtured politically. With Ramesh’s objection, Mahadevappa contesting from C.V. Raman Nagar is ruled out.

Sources said that Mahadevappa is upset about the fact that while Siddharamaiah is showing keen interest in securing a ticket for his son Dr. Yathindra to contest from Varuna and a ticket for him (CM) to contest from Chamundeshwari, Siddharamaiah is not bothered about his (Mahadevappa’s) political future. Mahadevappa wants his son Sunil Bose to be given a ticket from T.Narasipur (Mahadevappa is the incumbent MLA).

Even during the by-elections for Nanjangud held last year, Mahadevappa wanted the party to field his son Sunil Bose. However, Siddharamaiah toppled his plans by bringing in Kalale Keshavamurthy from JD(S) into Congress’ fold and making him contest on a Congress ticket. Kalale Keshavamurthy even won the election. Sources said that Mahadevappa felt if Sunil Bose was fielded from Nanjangud in the by-poll, it would have guaranteed his (Sunil’s) political future while Mahadevappa could again contest from T. Narasipur, a safe seat for him. Mahadevappa, sources said, is upset as the CM put a spanner in the works.

Highly placed sources told Star of Mysore that Siddharamaiah spoke to Mahadevappa over phone yesterday and asked the Minister to meet him. Mahadevappa reportedly told the CM that he was at an event in T.Narasipur and would come to Mysuru to meet him. It is however, not known that if Mahadevappa could meet the CM as Siddharamaiah left to Bengaluru yesterday after meeting Vokkaliga leaders from Chamundeshwari.