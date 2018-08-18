ISKCON performs puja to build Hoysala Architecture Temple in Mysuru

Mysuru: On the auspicious day of Garuda Panchami tithi, pujas were performed at ISKCON Mysore for commencing the construction of ‘Nava Brindavan Dham’ temple project on Aug.15.

Madhu Pandit Dasa, President of ISKCON Bangalore and Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, graced the ceremony along with Jai Chaitanya Dasa, President of ISKCON Mysore and Stoka Krishna Dasa, President of Hare Krishna Movement, Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Pandit Dasa said, “the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON Movement, Srila Prabhupada, wanted huge monumental structures to be built so that these will act as a hub to educate the people in general on the art of practicing God consciousness.”

He said that “by just participating in building a temple in whatever best way possible, one will derive immense spiritual benefit and will also receive special blessings from Lord Sri Krishna.”

In his keynote address, Jai Chaitanya Dasa said that “Temples built by ISKCON are not like any other temple which gives importance only to the daily worship of the deities, but these temples are centres of teaching a spiritual way of living following the eternal teachings of Gita, Bhagavata and other vedic conclusions”. He also said that “the ‘Nava Brindavan Dham’ — ISKCON Mysore Cultural Centre — will showcase Hoysala tradition architecture built based on green building concept with zero discharge of wastage”.

Participating in the ceremony, ex-MLC G. Madhusudan said: “Swami Prabhupada has truly contributed to the wholesome upliftment of mankind by establishing ISKCON temples all over the world and has created a revolution in the history by changing the hearts of many westerners to accept and follow the true dharma, as mentioned in the teachings of Bhagavad-Gita”.

Many dignatories, well-wishers and congregation devotees participated in the ceremony.

It may be recalled, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala had laid the foundation stone for the Nava Brindavan Dham at ISKCON premises in Jayanagar here in April 2017.

The temple complex and cultural centre will be built at a cost of Rs. 150 crore. Designed in neo-classical style, the 60-meter tall structure of the temple will integrate the old world charm of Hoysala architecture and ultra-modern hi-tech architectural forms.

Set to become a major tourist attraction in Mysuru, the entire structure will be an eco-friendly building with zero-waste tolerance, earthquake proof and rainwater harvesting facilities. The tower will have modern glass panes and there will be a vast ‘Kalyani’ or the divine pond that will be built for boat festivals of the temple.

Deities of Radha Krishna, Krishna Balarama, Nitai Gauranga, Laxmi Narasimha and Ranganatha will be installed at the temple complex. Spacious garden and other amenities will provide a beautiful landscape.