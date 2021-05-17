JSS Hospital ready to fight Corona third wave: Suttur Seer

May 17, 2021

Work on installing liquid oxygen unit to start soon

Dedicated team of doctors ready to treat patients

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital is fully geared up to take on the third wave of Coronavirus and the Hospital has upgraded its facilities to treat patients, declared Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the Covid Care Centre in the Hospital premises. The Seer also talked to people and attendants outside the Centre, here this morning.

When the Seer asked a battery of top doctors about the preparedness to face third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the latter said in unison “Yes, we are totally ready with all medical facilities to face the third wave and give good treatment to patients.”

This affirmative reply by doctors boosted the morale of the Seer and declared that the JSS Hospital is ready to fight out Corona third wave effectively and efficiently.

The Seer said they are ready to spare the beds for the Government to treat Covid patients if the latter promises to ensure the supply of oxygen. Work on installing 5,000 Kilo Litre Liquid Oxygen Tank will start soon. Once it is ready, it will produce 500 litres of oxygen every minute. Then it can be supplied to additional 500 to 600 beds, he added.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji taking second dose of COVID vaccination at JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital this morning.

Word of caution

The Swamiji gave a word to caution to citizens, who were showing negligence to the current second wave, and asked them to follow the Government guidelines not only to protect themselves but also of their families.

The Hospital was extending all co-operation to the Government to deal with the situation, he said.

Later, the Seer interacted with patients and their attendants waiting outside the Covid Care Centre and gave assurance that nothing will happen to them and their dear ones. The Seer promised good treatment from the hospital.

Picture shows the Swamiji talking to attendants outside the Covid Care Centre in the Hospital premises.

The Covid Care Centre has a total of 300 beds spread in six wards. As many as 200 staff including 60 doctors and 120 nurses and other medical personnel work in three shifts to take care of patients.

JSS Hospital Director Col. Dr. M. Dayanand, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Pro-Chancellor Dr. B.Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Dr. Surinder Singh, JSS Medical Superintendent Dr. Guruswamy, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Naveen, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagoudappa, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.

Earlier, the Seer took the second dose of vaccination.