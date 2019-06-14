Land conversion, plan approval process can now be done online

Bengaluru: In a first for the country, the State Government yesterday launched an online process for change of land use and building plan and layout approvals. Launching the online initiative, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said it is a part of the State’s efforts to bring transparency in administration and help people get the necessary clearances without running from one Department to the other.

He launched 118 websites that would enable citizens to get building plan approvals, diversion of land use change and other related permissions through online submissions, avoiding middlemen and delays. These websites and software integrate 14 Departments and forms can be submitted online. The status of their applications will be shared through SMS.

The online process also allows applicants to track the status of their applications for land and building plans. An individual can submit applications through the citizen portal, which will be followed by computer verification, online payment and approval within a stipulated time.

An applicant can finally avail a computer-generated certificate with a digital signature. This process is expected to improve the ‘ease-of-doing-business’ ranking and hasten the land conversion process for those planning to use agricultural land for commercial development.

Rising complaints from landowners about harassment and delay by Revenue Offices prompted the Government to simplify the conversion process by using sworn-in affidavits. “This initiative of the Urban Development Department will also enable the Government to spot tax evaders and punish them. This will naturally increase revenue to the Government,” said U.T. Khader, Urban Development Minister.

“The Government is also working on GIS-based master plans, affordable housing and more incentives for electric vehicles through parking and charging points,” Khader said.

The Government will soon announce a new policy to regulate Paying Guest (PG) accommodation, the Minister added.

