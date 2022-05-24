Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency on June 13: JD(S) opens Office at Alamma Choultry

May 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of formulating an organised campaign and reaching out to voters, the JD(S) has set up a new Office for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency at Alamma Choultry in Shivarampet here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the party’s new office, JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh called upon the party workers to ensure the victory of the party candidate H.K. Ramu.

Maintaining that the JD(S) has been getting a lot of support due to the maladministration of the ruling BJP, Mahesh said that the victory in the MLC polls will give a big boost to the party ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.

He further said that Ramu, who has already filed nomination on May 20, will file another set of nomination papers in the presence of party supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda on May 26, the last day for filing of nomination papers.

Ramu will file his second set of nomination papers by marching in a procession from Alamma Choultry to the Regional Commissioner’s Office on Hunsur road at 10.30 on May 26, he added.

JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramu, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K.T. Srikantegowda, City President K.T. Cheluvegowda, leaders K.V. Mallesh, Gangadhargowda, Shailendra, Kumaraswamy, Hemavathi and others were present.

Prasanna Gowda to file nomination as Progressive Organisations’ candidate tomorrow

Prasanna N. Gowda will file his nomination as the joint candidate of KRRS, DSS and a host of other Progressive Organisations tomorrow (May 25).

Announcing this at a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said that a public rally has been organised at Town Hall premises at 11 am tomorrow, following which Prasanna will march to the Regional Commissioner’s Office and file his nomination for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency. The rally will be attended by activist P. Mallesh, Writer Devanur Mahadeva, farmer leader Chamarasa Mali Patil, DSS leader Guruprasad Keragodu and other activists. Leaders V. Nagaraj, Ravishankar, Poonacha, Kempugowda, Saragur Nataraj, Hosur Kumar, Alagudu Shivakumar and others were present.

Ramdas campaigns for BJP’s Ravishankar

K .R. BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas has stepped up campaign in his Assembly segment on behalf of party candidate M.V. Ravishankar for Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency.

On Monday, Ramdas along with Ravishankar and other party workers, visited the residence of acclaimed writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at Kuvempunagar and sought his vote.

Ramdas also toured some of the areas coming under his Constituency and sought votes for party candidate. He visited Gokul School, KPU College, Jyothi School, Kuvempu School, Basudeva Somani College, Kuvempunagar Government PU College and other institutions.

Later, he also held a meeting with party workers at Gowrishankar Function Hall, where he discussed strategies to ensure the victory of the party candidate.

In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, BJP leaders Siddaraju, Hirendra Shah, M. Vadivelu, Om Srinivas, Nagendrakumar, Vaneesh and others took part.