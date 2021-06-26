Lockdown Relaxed

June 26, 2021

Mysuru moved to Category II —District with Case Positivity Rate between 5 and 10 %

Essential purchase allowed on all days till 2 pm

KSRTC to operate with 50% capacity from June 28

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, which for long was a Category III district with the Case Positivity Rate (CPR) of more than 10 percent, has now been moved to Category II and the State Government has eased certain restrictions. The new restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on July 5.

Till last evening, Mysuru was included in Category III, which consists of districts with a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Such districts had no relaxation in lockdown curbs, but now based on the weekly average positivity rate, Mysuru has a positivity rate between 5 and10 percent and so had been moved into Category II.

On Wednesday, June 23, Mysuru had a CPR of 8.4 percent while the overall CPR in Karnataka stood at 2.59 percent.

Addressing reporters at his office last evening soon after the Category II classification, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that the CPR of June 25 in Mysuru was at 6 percent and on Thursday (June 24), the CPR stood at 6.8 percent.

Amidst the growing clamour for fully unlocking Mysuru, the declining CPR is good news and the District authorities are hoping to see Mysuru in Category I in a week or two if the CPR comes below 5 percent and that depends entirely on people to observe restraint, officials said.

Shops can remain open till 2 pm upto July 5

As Mysuru was declared Category II district last evening, the District Administration clamped curfew till 5 am this morning and the weekend curfew kicked in this morning which will continue till 5 am on Monday.

Though it was initially rumoured that essential services would be allowed in Mysuru only from 6 am to 10 am as per the earlier order, the City Police clarified today that essential purchase will be allowed till 2 pm with immediate effect.

Accordingly, all shops selling essential commodities were allowed to be open till 2 pm today.

Till July 5, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy & milk booths and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. Street vendors and Public Distribution System shops will also be open.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.

All industries have been permitted to function with 50 percent of their staff strength strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. However, production units and industries engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 percent of their staff strength.

KSRTC buses from June 28

KSRTC buses will operate in Mysuru from Monday (June 28) with 50 percent occupancy and no standing of passengers will be allowed. However, in Bengaluru and other Category-I districts, the KSRTC and other Corporations would operate buses from tomorrow (during weekend curfew also) from 6 am till 7 pm.

Notably, during the previous State-wide weekend curfew, KSRTC was not permitted to operate and this time, an exception has been made.

All construction activities/ repair works including shops/ establishments dealing with construction material dealing with cement and steel, permitted outside containment zone adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Parks will be permitted to open from 5 am to 10 am for walking and jogging purpose strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, but no group activities will be permitted.

Taxis and auto rickshaws are permitted to operate and can carry maximum of 2 passengers only.

In addition to already operating Government offices, the following Government offices are also permitted to function with 50 percent of their staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India.

Skill trainings pertaining to health sector, including Solid Waste Management are permitted. Optical shops are allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. Weddings have been permitted with a limit of 40 persons (with valid written permission from the Mysuru City Corporation, respective Panchayats and Municipalities) and only five persons are allowed at funerals.

Restrictions till July 5, 2021