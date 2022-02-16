Low-profile Officer who wants to excel

February 16, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham is passionate about sports, nature, trekking

By Shadan Muneer

Mysuru, the next big city in Karnataka after Bengaluru and being close to it, serves as a strategic administrative division. There have been innumerable inspiring stories of people in Mysuru achieving in their own fields and going on to become one of the best administrators.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham, the present Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru, is one such distinguished Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer. He took charge in June 2021 and has been serving for the betterment of the district.

A native of Andhra Pradesh, he has been self-motivated since childhood. He holds an MBBS degree but his inclination towards Civil Services inspired him to successfully crack the UPSC exam.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham keeps a low profile and believes in achieving goals through proper planning and orientation. He is married to IAS Officer S. Aswathi, who is presently serving as the DC of neighbouring Mandya district since February 2021.

This 40-year-old IAS Officer is passionate about sports and trekking. He has earlier served as the DC of Davanagere, Chikkamagalur, Raichur and also as the CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat. Star of Mysore caught up with Dr. Bagadi Gautham to understand his personality and know the other side of his life. Read on…

Star of Mysore (SOM): Tell us about your growing up years?

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: I studied in a boarding school in my early days and had a disciplined childhood with my father being my guiding force. I have always been self-motivated and ambitious and had an aptitude towards Civil Services which made me choose this field. I am also a trained MBBS doctor.

SOM: Take us through your daily routine and how you manage the stress that comes with your job.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: My day starts with a physical activity — be it yoga, running or walking — depending on how much time I have on hand before I head out to work. After I return home, I make sure to again indulge in some form of physical activity post-dinner. I ensure that I am in the right mental and physical state to deal with stress as physical activities help me a lot in de-stressing.

SOM: What are your other interests and passions besides work?

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: I am passionate about sports and trekking in the Himalayas is something that I relish. I enjoy spending time learning about history. I am also a huge animal-lover, especially dogs and I have three canine companions, a Siberian Husky and two Labradors.

SOM: Usually Civil Servants like being in the limelight but you maintain a low-profile. Is that a conscious decision?

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: It is our dharma to maintain a low profile. It is my personal preference and also my professional obligation. My work speaks up for my professional life. An officer’s job is to be behind closed doors and work effectively and efficiently.

SOM: With your spouse also being a DC it must be difficult to balance your personal and professional life, isn’t it?

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: Being a Civil Servant is indeed hectic but professional accomplishments overshadow other things. As both of us are placed in neighbouring districts, we get to meet every weekend; otherwise we stay in touch through calls. For now it’s manageable but if we were placed at long distance locations then it would have been difficult.

SOM: What advice would you like to give youngsters who want to take up Civil Services?

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: Civil Services is no doubt a dynamic and distinguished field but it’s better to keep all options open as there are plenty of opportunities available in India today. Dedication, hard work and proper planning is the key to success in any field, be it Civil Services, entrepreneurship or any other job for that matter. You need to prepare yourself well. A good School, College or University also plays an important role in shaping your career.

SOM: How do you like your stint in Mysuru?

Dr. Bagadi Gautham: It’s a challenging district but I am enjoying it. Lush greenery all around, different kinds of flora and fauna add to the natural beauty along with pleasant weather, cultured, educated and hospitable people makes it an ideal and peaceful environment.