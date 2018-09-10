Midnight escapade of Yeddyurappa leads to tremor in Coalition Government

Mysuru: Following the political turbulence seen in Karnataka as a result of rumours about the imminent arrest of Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the Income Tax case by the Enforcement Directorate, a Herculean effort seems to be underway to save and protect the number two powerful Minister in the Karnataka Coalition Government.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is flying to New Delhi along with JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda today while D.K. Shivakumar has already left for Delhi yesterday afternoon.

However, the most intriguing part of the political development is the mystery of BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa’s alleged disappearance yesterday night, Sunday, at an unearthly hour of 1.30 in the morning travelling to a place outside Bengaluru city and returning rather incognito.

It is talked about in political circles that though it is not an accepted practice for a national political party like BJP to allow its top leaders to absent themselves from the National Executive Working Committee being held before the forthcoming Parliamentary elections, the BJP High Command apparently must have allowed Yeddyurappa to stay back in Bengaluru for a purpose.

According to our sources, Yeddyurappa has not participated in any meeting of the party since Saturday and had remained incognito. As a result, the speculation is rife that there must be a purpose in this move of BJP High Command because Yeddyurappa is said to be having a good relationship with D.K. Shivakumar now under the threat of arrest. The nocturnal disappearance of B.S. Yeddyurappa, it is speculated, could be either to meet the Adichunchanagiri Swamiji, whom D.K. Shivakumar had already met before leaving for Delhi on Sunday afternoon or to meet D.K. Shivakumar’s emissary.

It is for the readers to read between the lines. No wonder it is said ‘politics is the art of possibilities’ and the possibility the BJP is looking forward is either to bring down the Coalition Government or neutralise the most powerful man in the government which would be an advantage for BJP in the Parliamentary election.

By K.B. Ganapathy, Editor-in-Chief