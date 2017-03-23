Mobile phone and motorists: Will this menace end?
Sir,

I have been writing in this column about the mobile menace of motorists. It is unfortunate that no concrete steps are taken by the stakeholders to control this menace.  Of late, we see every second person on a bike or driving a car with the mobile stuck to his / her ear. Such practice of speaking while driving has resulted in many fatal accidents.

As per statistics, a majority of the accidents on the road happen due to cellphone usage. I myself had some spine chilling experience of near misses at junctions in Mysuru. The person on the phone is least bothered about the other road-users and puts his life in danger too.

Such practise of speaking on the phone while  driving is rampant in Mysuru.

Will the city Police and the Law Department put an end to such menace and save precious lives? The law should be strict enough that the offenders do not repeat the offence again. The best way is to seize the phone for a month and return the same later with a heavy fine.

Instead of focussing on helmet violation, priority can be given to cell phone usage while driving. Helmetless driving is injurious to the person who drives. Let his / her family members insist that if they really value the person’s life. Whereas, talking on the phone is injurious to many on the road.

Trust the stakeholders put a serious thought into this menace and put an end to the same.

– S. Madhusudan, R.K. Nagar, 21.3.2017

 

March 23, 2017

  1. chandru says:
    April 3, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I do see young and old use mobile phone while riding. It is surprising to notice that elders instead of setting example they indulge in comiting such offence. Even pedestrain should avoid using phone while walking. I wonder as to how this addict stop. I observe vehicles jumping signals. No one has fear for law. Only God should save our country and citizens

