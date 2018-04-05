Mysore Royal family cleared of all Income Tax liabilities

Mysuru: The Income Tax Department, Mysuru, has granted the much-awaited relief to the Mysore Royal family by putting to rest all pending litigations with respect to Wealth Tax and Income Tax matters pending before various Income Tax authorities and Courts till date.

The move comes after a judgement from Supreme Court (No. 6873-6881/2005 dated 21.09.2015). The Department officials said, “The Department is refunding the amount collected, being excess taxes recovered by way of auction of properties, attachment of rental income and recoveries from personal income.”

Addressing a press conference at the Mysore Palace this morning, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that the Department has decided to refund the excess tax following the Supreme Court order. She, however, refused to disclose the amount. “The amount is in some lakhs. I can show you the cheque but for my personal safety, I am not doing so,” she said.

The Supreme Court had observed, “In spite of the hardship faced by the Royal family, the State Government has collected for the last 40 years and continue to collect the revenue generated by way of gate collection which should legitimately belong to the Royal family.”

The Income Tax Department is also in the process of withdrawing the attachments of all the properties and incomes with immediate effect. This is a landmark judgement in a case that was filed in the 1970s and being pursued relentlessly for the last 44 years, officials said.

A visibly relieved Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said: “This is a victory of my father-in-law Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and my husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. My husband contested this during his lifetime and was very positive and hopeful that the matter will be settled in our favour. However, it was unfortunate that the order was passed after his demise. As his successor and legal heir, I am delighted that I was able to take this matter to its logical end. I convey my gratitude to the auditors and advocates who have helped me in this matter.”

Though the Supreme Court order came in 2015, the issue has been settled now as the Income Tax Department took time to calculate the taxes and issue a refund following the SC ruling. She said, “Much has been spoken about this in the media in the past, but now I am happy that this matter is put to rest and I hope it puts to rest all negativity surrounding tax liability of the royal family to the government.”

Chartered Accountant Vinay Mruthyunjaya, and Palace Secretary M. Lakshminarayana were present at the press meet.