Mysore Varsity administration to be digitised from next academic year

September 17, 2019

Bundles of files to be a thing of past

Paperless era to start soon

Mysuru: The Administration Department of University of Mysore at Crawford Hall will be completely digitised from the next academic year. This will help not only in saving precious paper but also save time in the movement of the files, said Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

He was chairing a meeting of the Academic Council at the Crawford Hall here yesterday where the Council members gave approval for this proposal which had been earlier passed by the Syndicate.

All matters relating to administration which was till now being noted down in hard copies and put in voluminous files will be a thing of the past and everyone pertaining to administration will know where the particular file is and whether it has been cleared or not, he said.

The meeting also felt that the quality of research work being done was going down and as a result not only the quality of research but also the strength of research scholars must be increased and hence permission to increase them. Also a separate hostel for research scholars will come up for which tenders will be called soon.

Centenary Interactive Museum.

Centenary Museum

Plans are also afoot to start the Centenary Interactive Museum built at a cost of Rs. 3.75 crore with a built-up area of 14,738 sq. ft. Now, the building with artefacts and various memorabilia to be sourced and housed will be taken up and it will be ready for opening in the next three months, said Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

St. Philomena’s College of Education, AET College of Education and Mandya College of Education, all in Mandya, had asked for enhancement of seats from 50 to 100 as they wanted to open two sections in the academic year 2019-20. Permission was granted to admit more students. However, Prof. Nagendrappa said though they seek permission for more seats and opening two sections, they will be found accommodating all of them in one section and hence, there must be frequent checking.

Separate Board for distance education

In a bid to boost the enrolment ratio, the University has resolved to constitute a separate Board of Studies (BoS) for its Open Distance Learning (ODL) courses, which it introduced last year. It will comply with IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) regulations on running courses under distance education mode.

