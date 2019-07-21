Mysuru-Bengaluru MEMU special trains to run for 6 days

Mysuru: Following increased demand from regular commuters between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the frequency of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) special trains operated between Mysuru and Bengaluru from four days (Tuesday-Friday) to six days (Monday-Saturday) in a week.

Trains (06575 and 06576) will be operated Monday to Saturday between two cities. The inaugural special train will be operated on July 27. A release from the SWR said train no. 66539/66540 KSR Bengaluru-Ramanagaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU, which is running on Monday and Tuesday, has been temporarily cancelled.

The departure timings of train no. 06575/06576 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU special has been revised. Train no. 06575 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU special, which is an extension of train No.66537, leaves KSR Bengaluru at 5.20 pm instead of 7.50 pm and arrives in Mysuru at 8.20 pm instead of 10 pm.

In the return direction, train no. 06576, an extension of train no. 66538, will leave Mysuru at 8.30 pm instead of 11.05 pm and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 11.20 pm instead of 01.50 am. Passengers can travel the 144-km distance by paying Rs.30.

