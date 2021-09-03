Mysuru City Corporation Ward 36 by-election: Brisk Polling

September 3, 2021

Voting to conclude at 6 pm

Counting of votes on Sept.6

Mysore/Mysuru: The polling to elect the Corporator for Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No. 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) began on a brisk note this morning, with voters turning out in large numbers to cast their votes in the by-poll despite gloomy weather.

The by-poll to Ward No. 36 was necessitated following annulment of the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) by the Karnataka High Court on the grounds of submission of inappropriate documents on assets owned by her in the 2018 MCC polls.

As two independent candidates withdrew their nomination papers, the Ward is witnessing a triangular fight between the three major parties — BJP, Congress and the JD(S). While Rajani Annaiah is contesting as the Congress candidate, Leelavathi Mahesh is contesting from JD(S) and Shobha P. Ramesh is contesting as the BJP candidate.

Congress, JD(S) and BJP party leaders and workers were seen wooing voters in favour of their candidates. Police had erected barricades within 100 mts of the polling booth to prevent party workers from campaigning. Voters too were asked to show their ID card to the Police personnel on duty before going to the booth.

11 booths, 3 polling centres, 10,656 voters: The voting is taking place at 11 booths in 3 polling centres spread across the Ward — Maulana Azad Residential School for Girls at Teachers Colony in Yaraganahalli (3 booths), Vijaya Convent at Yaraganahalli (3 booths) and Government Higher Primary School at Yaraganahalli (5 booths). There are a total of 10,656 voters, including 5,268 male, 5,385 female and 3 other category voters.

Staff and security

While one Chief Polling Officer and three staff including ASHA workers have been deployed in each booth, one Head Constable, one Constable and one Home Guard have been deployed at sensitive booths and one Constable and one Home Guard has been deployed in normal booths for security.

Voters have to carry any one of the 22 documents as proof of their identity for casting vote — Passport, Driving Licence, Income Tax ID card, Bank or Post Office pass book having photo, Aadhaar card, Ration card carrying photo, Senior citizens ID card issued by any Government Department etc.

The polling is taking place by following all Government SOPs on COVID. The voters are required to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and the polling staff were seen screening the voters before allowing them inside the booth to cast their vote. Voters who have tested positive for Coronavirus will be allowed to cast their votes in the last hour (5 pm to 6 pm).

After the polling concludes at 6 pm today, all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be stored in the strong room at Sanskrit Patashala on Sayyaji Rao Road and the counting of votes will be taken up on Sept. 6 from 8 am.

Following the issuance of poll notification on Aug. 23, the model code of conduct had come into force in the ward limits. Sale of liquor in the limits of the Ward and also within 3-km radius of the Ward has been banned from 7 am yesterday till today midnight.

Also, the City Police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in 100 mt. radius of all the 11 booths from 6 am till 8 pm today. Besides, all fairs, festivals and other public gatherings have been banned in the Ward limits today.

The polling went on peacefully with no untoward incidents and 37.64 percent voting had taken place till 1 pm.

Meanwhile, polling for Huballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi civic bodies are also going on today.