Mysuru-Mangaluru direct flights from Dec. 10
November 22, 2020
  • Air service will promote tourism and boost economy: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha
  • Alliance Air to operate on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
  • Flight 9I 532 will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 am and arrive in Mangaluru at 12.15 pm
  • Flight 9I 533 will depart from Mangaluru at 12.40 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 1.40 pm

Mysuru: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, will be commencing direct flight service from Mysuru to Mangaluru from Dec. 10. The flight will operate on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With this, a long-pending demand of Mangalureans, who are settled in Mysuru, for a direct flight to Mangaluru, has been fulfilled. According to an official release, Flight 9I 532 will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 am and arrive in Mangaluru at 12.15 pm. 

Flight 9I 533 will depart from Mangaluru at 12.40 pm and arrive in Mysuru at 1.40 pm.

Recently, this issue was discussed at the Mysuru Airport Consultative Committee meeting presided over by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. The MP had promised to discuss with Union Minister concerned for the operation of direct flight between Mysuru and Mangaluru.

In fact, Sudhakar S. Shetty, former President of FKCCI (Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry), had batted for the airline service on this route for the convenience of over 60,000 people belonging to Dakshina Kannada district who are settled in Mysuru.

The airline has introduced this new flight on the route to add to the convenience of passengers, who will be travelling to meet their family and friends in the festive season, the release said.

Guidelines

The airline will adhere to all Government guidelines and follow all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk  of contagion.

MP thanks PM

“Thank you beloved PM Narendra Modi Ji and Hardeep Singh Puri Sir, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs (I/C); Civil Aviation (I/C). Alliance Air will commence the flight operation between Mysuru and Mangaluru from Dec. 10, 2020,” tweeted Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and added that “This will help in promotion of tourism in both districts. The economy of both Mysuru and Mangaluru will see a new height in the coming days.”

