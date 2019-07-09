NAMO Yoga Bhavan in Mysuru

By M.B. Pavan Murthy

It is an age of Bhavans where Bhavans are constructed in the name of every National and State leaders who have ruled us in the past. Bhavans are also constructed to please communities and castes and present day netas do a perfect job of this with the sole aim of garnering votes by pleasing the community.

Far from political and caste Bhavans, a Yoga Bhavan has come up in the City of Palaces aka Mysuru with the sole purpose of promoting Yoga for the overall development of mind and body. Though this Yoga Bhavan is named NAMO Yoga Bhavan — after Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took Yoga to international levels bringing it a cult status — it promises to be full of activity all through the year and will not be neglected like other Bhavans that have limited use and neglected for most parts of the year.

The NAMO Yoga Bhavan will work towards spreading Yoga to world with the scientific approach in modern way, to have practical adaptability in today’s generation of a fast and advanced culture. The place will be totally dedicated to Yogic lifestyle, personal growth and the upliftment of each and every individual through Yogic efforts.

The NAMO Yoga Bhavan on Ramanuja Road in city.

NAMO Yoga Bhavan, a first-of-its-kind in the State, has started functioning with over 50 Yoga enthusiasts practicing at the centre every day since July 1. It is a place that emphasises on Yoga as a way of life, which can also work as therapy and thus help educate people about living healthily and embodies all that is essential for one to know of its body from inside and maintain good health.

The Yoga Bhavan, built by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), is located on Ramanuja Road coming under Ward 55. It was built at a cost of Rs.25 lakh and was dedicated to the public on June 21 marking the International Day of Yoga. With the civil works of the Yoga Bhavan complete, the building will have more features and preparations are underway for the installation of the statue of Yoga Guru Maharshi Patanjali.

The premises will also have a garden and other facilities for which the MCC will be spending Rs. 30 lakh while the ‘Maharshi Patanjali’ statue will be installed by the sponsors.

Those willing to register for the yoga classes must bring two passport size photographs and yoga practitioners are required to wear specified dress and must bring their own mat for performing Yogasanas at this Bhavan.

Classes are being conducted under the guidance of ‘National Yoga Champion’ Yoga Prakash and the centre will soon have another Yoga teacher. The 59-year-old Yoga Prakash is rendering his services for free and he has plans to establish Yoga Library in the building.

Yoga Prakash says that he plans to bring out a ‘Yoga Directory’ covering all Yoga Schools and institutions in Mysuru city. Yoga classes have started in the centre from July 1 and the participants are taught simple yoga exercises, Pranayama and meditation, he said.

The classes will be held for one hour in the morning (6 am to 7 am) and in the evening (at 6.30). Participants are also educated on food habits and personality development. Those interested may contact Prakash on Mob: 94498-86322.

Yoga Prakash rendering free services totally dedicated to Yogic lifestyle.

Yoga exhibition on July 16

Yoga Prakash said that he would hold a yoga exhibition at 6.30 pm on July 16, marking Guru Poornima. The exhibition will feature photos of various Yogasanas performed by noted Yoga Gurus, photos pertaining to city’s Sanskrit School, Government Ayurveda College, Jaganmohan Palace, Parakala Mutt and Ashtanga Yoga Vignana Mandira, he added.

Meanwhile, MCC Ward 51 Corporator B.V. Manjunath said that the NAMO Yoga Bhavan has been built by the MCC. Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas is planning to construct such Bhavans in all MCC Wards coming under his Constituency, with funding by the MLA Local Area Development Fund.

In order to extend the facilities at the present Yoga Bhavan on Ramanuja Road, Ramdas has been urged to get funds allocated for the construction of the second floor of the building, he said.

