Pathetic condition of Raja Marga irks Minister Somanna during padayatra

August 31, 2019

Mysuru: Ahead of Dasara-2019 celebrations, District Minister V. Somanna continued his inspection-spree of the city for the second day today.

Yesterday he inspected the works at Chamundi Hill and Sub-Urban Bus Stand and today he went on a padayatra on the Raja Marga (Jumboo Savari route) along with the elected representatives and officials.

He started his padayatra from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple next to Balarama Gate through which Dasara Jumbos pass through during the procession. Somanna also inspected the place from where Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would offer puja to Nandi Dwaja prior to offering floral tribute to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed on Howdah Elephant Arjuna. On noticing a damaged concrete dustbin nearby, he instructed MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to do the needful apart from clearing the debris and maintaining cleanliness since the CM would be the first one to offer the puja.

Later, accompanied by MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra, the District Minister visited Dr. Rajkumar Park adjacent to Anjaneyaswamy Temple and garlanded the statue of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar.

On seeing the Minister, the morning walkers complained to him about lack of basic facilities, street dog menace and other illegal activities in the park.

The Minister, who listened to their woes, instructed the officials of Horticulture Department and MCC to provide basic facilities and security at the park to curb immoral activities.

Somanna also inspected the place in front of the Palace near Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle where a few NGOs feed the pigeons everyday and asked the officials accompanying him to ensure that the place is cleaned as soon the pigeons are fed and provide water to birds.

Pathetic condition of Raja Marga

The District Minister appeared to be upset with the poor maintenance of Raja Marga (Royal Dasara Procession Route) when he came across the damaged stone balustrades installed on the either sides of route and also a few damaged tiles on the footpath which posed threat to pedestrians.

Further, while walking past the Landsdowne Building on Sayyaji Rao Road, he was taken aback to see the plight of the road just behind the heritage building. He expressed his anguish over the way in which the stretch had been turned into a public toilet and a dumping yard. Soon he asked the MCC officials to take up cleaning works and asphalt the road irrespective whether the heritage building would be demolished or retained.

Vacate street vendors from Chikka Gadiyara

On reaching the Dufferin Clock (Chikka Gadiyara) in front of Devaraja Market, Somanna suggested the officials to clear the debris and vacate the street vendors to make way for Dasara cultural activities as the spot has been developed as a social gathering place sometime back.

He also suggested the officials to ensure that the Fountain in front of Government Ayurveda College and Hospital was functional before Dasara and provide basic facilities on the stretch near the Hospital where arrangements are made for foreign tourists to watch the Jumboo Savari.

Prune dead tree branches

The Minister suggested the MCC, Forest and CESC officials to prune the dead branches of the trees on either sides of procession route and also to clear the weeds on the steps along Bamboo Bazaar from where people watch the procession.

e-Toilets

Continuing his walk, Somanna asked the officials to ensure sufficient e-toilets were provided at various points throughout the Jumboo Savari route and to complete Dasara works on time without worrying about funds.

The District Minister directed the officials to ensure proper barricading on either sides and also make the route attractive for the Vijayadashami Day procession.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional DC B.R. Poornima, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannanth, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, DCP Muthuraj, ACP (Traffic) G.N. Mohan, MCC Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, Superintending Engineer B.R. Suresh Babu, MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth and other officials accompanied the Minister during his padayatra.

