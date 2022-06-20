PM’s visit to city: Farmers stage unique protest

June 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking a law that guarantees MSP (Minimum Support Price) for all agricultural produce and fulfillment of their other just demands, over 40 farmers staged a unique protest under the banner of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the City Law Courts Complex here this morning, in order to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting the city later today.

The farmers registered their protest by selling several food grains and vegetables at prices well below the market price.

Addressing the protestors, Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar wanted to know what happened to the Prime Minister’s promise of doubling farm income.

He pointed out that though the farmers have been protesting across the country seeking legal support for MSP, coverage of all farm produce under the MSP and announcement of a just FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) and MSP, the PM has remained silent on the issue and as such the farmers have inevitably launched this protest.

Questioning what all has happened to the PM’s oft repeated assurances on doubling farmer incomes, Shanthakumar contended that instead, the prices of all agricultural inputs have more than doubled in just a couple of years, which has driven farmers to deep distress and distraught.

Quoting some reports that said the Government was spending about Rs. 12 crore for Modi’s visit to the city, Shanthakumar maintained that it is really unfortunate that the farmers are a totally neglected lot as there is no law that guarantees MSP or FRP for their produce, which they grow toiling hard in the fields. Earlier, the protesting farmers, who strongly objected to the banners and buntings put up by the BJP around Gandhiji’s bust for welcoming the PM, covered them with their green shawls. Farmer leaders Bhagyaraj, Shankar, Siddesh, Shivarudrappa, Mahadev and others were present.