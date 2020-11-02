Prof. K.S. Rangappa listed among World’s Top Scientists

November 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM) and past General President of Indian Science Congress Association, has now been featured in the world ranking of top two percent Scientists in India.

On the basis of standardised citation indicators including that of information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator, Scientists at Stanford University of America have created a database of over 1,00,000 top-scientists of the world.

A distinguished Professor at the University of Mysore, Prof. Rangappa too has been featured in the list of “World Ranking of top 2% Scientists” from the Indian subcontinent. He ranks 2181st in the list with 438 research papers in the field of Organic Chemistry.

Subject-wise ranking of top 2 percent scientists from India is available at http://shorturl.at/bdix8.

Prof. Rangappa has developed 7,000 small Synthetic Organic Compounds which have various pharmacological effects including anti-cancer activity. He has published more than 500 research papers in journal of international repute and taken 11 patents for the discovery of anti-cancer agents.

It may be recalled that, he has been appointed as a Member of institutional body of five AIIMS of our country by Government of India and CSIR-Emeritus Scientist by CSIR, New Delhi.