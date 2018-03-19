PU lecturers to boycott evaluation work?

Mysuru: The State Pre-University Lecturers and Principals have decided to boycott the evaluation of second PU examination answer scripts set to begin from Mar. 26 as the government has not resolved their pay disparity issues.

According to PU Lecturers Association President Thimmaiah Purle and PU Principals Association President Srikante Gowda, they would begin an indefinite strike from Mar. 22 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

DDPUE Clarifies

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru District Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPUE) Dayanand said that he learnt about the proposed boycott of evaluation work of PU answer scripts through a section of the Press. However Dayanand said that he has not received any letter in writing from the Lecturers and Principals Association regarding the proposed boycott. Hence, he pointed out that the evaluation work will commence from Mar. 26 at 8 Centres in city as per the schedule.