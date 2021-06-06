Rohini Sindhuri meets CM

June 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift development after the State Government passed the transfer order last night, Rohini Sindhuri met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa this morning in Bengaluru. She urged the CM not to transfer her as she was in the midst of COVID work in Mysuru and was aiming at making Mysuru a COVID-free district by July 1.

Sources from Bengaluru said that Rohini Sindhuri called on Yediyurappa at his official residence Cauvery and requested the CM to reconsider the transfer decision. She explained to the CM about her work in Mysuru and refuted allegations made against her.

Giving a patient hearing to Rohini Sindhuri, the CM told her that it is not possible to revoke the transfer and asked the IAS officer to take charge of her new responsibilities. The CM too confirmed this to reporters and said, “In the light of transfers, Rohini Sindhuri had come to meet me. There is no question of re-examining the transfers. I have asked her to report to the Department to which she has been transferred to.”

Reports said that Rohini Sindhuri came in a private car to Bengaluru.