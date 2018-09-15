Rs. 25 crore will be sought for Dasara 2018, says GTD

Mysuru: The Dasara Executive Committee has decided to seek a grant of Rs. 25 crore for Dasara 2018, said Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) who is also the President of the Dasara Executive Committee. He was speaking to reporters after chairing the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city yesterday.

The demand for Rs. 25 crore will, however, has have to be cleared by the Dasara High-Powered Committee that is chaired by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The Minister said that various sub-committees, 14 in all, would be finalised in a few days. These committees will handle the various Dasara events. A 3-D projection depicting the history and heritage of Mysuru will be held in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and the Town Hall, he said. He launched a revamped Dasara website and released Dasara posters.

He said that all the Dasara programmes would be finalised by Sept. 25. Women’s Dasara, Yuva Dasara, Raitha Dasara, etc., will be held as usual the details of which will be finalised. Funds released by the Government will be used for a slew of cultural events and also repair key arterial roads besides sprucing up parks, he added.

Tourism Minster S.R. Mahesh, who was also part of the meeting, said the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) was in talks with aviation companies to explore the possibilities of reintroducing chartered flights from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Heritage-styled sign boards will be installed across the city to help provide proper information to tourists.

Chamarajanagar District Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty, MLAs L. Nagendra, B. Harshavardhan and Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, SP Amit Singh, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao and others were present.