There is no question of relaxing curbs: CM
News

There is no question of relaxing curbs: CM

December 27, 2021

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Mysuru yesterday that the night curfew for 10 days from 10 pm to 5 am was a precautionary measure against a possible outbreak of third wave and surge in COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

“These steps have been necessitated in the wake of a surge of COVID-19 and Omicron in the neighbouring States and in foreign countries. The decision on night curfew will not be reviewed as we have discussed the issue during the Belagavi Legislature Session and decided to impose curbs as a precautionary measure,” he said.

“Public health is paramount and we are concerned. At the same time we also understand

that businesses have to thrive and bring in revenues. Just because a few businessmen will be affected, we cannot risk public health. Let the people celebrate following the Government guidelines,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru this morning.

“One has to be cautious though the COVID and Omicron numbers are low in Karnataka. There is no question of withdrawing the curbs,”  he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching