Third Ashada Friday: VIPs, devotees throng Hill Temple

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite a ban on devotees to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on all Ashada Fridays, VIPs and a few devotees were present inside the Hill Temple this morning for darshan on the third Ashada Friday which was celebrated in a simple manner.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa led the netas who included MP Pratap Simha, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and his family members, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and his family members, State BJP General Secretary M. Rajendra and other local leaders to have darshan of the deity.
Actor Darshan, who is said to have arrived in the city Mayor’s car accompanied by Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, too had darshan of the deity.
The rituals on the third Ashada Friday began as early at 4.30 am with the performance of Mahanyasapoorvaka Abhisheka, Rudrabhisheka, Archane and other customary rituals by the Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashisekhar Dikshit, Priest Deviprasad and other priests.After the rituals were completed with the performance of Mahamangalarathi at about 7 am, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, in Durgadevi Alankara marking the occasion, was taken out in a procession inside the temple premises after which the temple was closed at about 8 am.
SP C.B. Ryshyanth and other officials were also present.
Devotees arrive previous night itself !
Despite the ban on devotees, a significant number of devotees were seen atop the Hill this morning. It is said that most of them, determined to seek blessings of the deity, had arrived at the Hill last evening itself and stayed for the night at the houses of their relatives or friends atop the Hill.
It may be recalled the District Administration banned entry to public on Ashada Fridays to Chamundi Hill and even closed all entry points to the Hill both road and steps. Yet devotees have found a loophole by arriving atop the Hill the previous night itself defeating the purpose of the ban.
The Fourth and the last Ashada Friday of this year falls on July 17. The Chamundeshwari Vardhanti is scheduled to take place on July 13 and the entry of devotees has been banned.
Despite a ban on devotees to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on all Ashada Fridays, VIPs and a few devotees were present inside the Hill Temple this morning for darshan on the third Ashada Friday which was celebrated in a simple manner.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa led the netas who included MP Pratap Simha, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and his family members, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and his family members, State BJP General Secretary M. Rajendra and other local leaders to have darshan of the deity.”
This is what is wrong and despicable with independent India in 2020. If the temple is closed for devotees for darshan, it should be closed for al ALL devotees, ad the poojas for the deity which should be performed, should be carried out without devotees present. The prasadams could be distributed to this bunch OUTSIDE the temple , if they insist they are somewhat very special in the eyes of the Goddess, which I am sure they are not.
This bunch who stand inside the shrine, close to Goddess, look like the bunch of common criminals congregating at the street corner to snatch the purses of the victims. Perhaps they are doing this sitting in offices.
We see a number of other devotees present too in a mass outside the shrine, but within the temple premises. How did these second layer of IPs get the invitation?
Was there any prayer by the priests concerned to save the poor souls who were struck with the Corona Virus, on Friday? NO! These 69 do not matter as they are poor!
When Modi brags about India’s ancient culture to world leaders he meets, some one should remind him, how this ancient culture is treating VIPs so differently,, and the discrimination between them and the rest of the population s so stark that it is downright pathetic.