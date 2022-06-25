Thousands of students take part in Amrita Bharatige Kannadada Aarati event

June 25, 2022

Historic Ramaswamy Circle comes alive with colourful processions

Mysore/Mysuru: The historic Ramaswamy Circle in the heart of the city came alive this morning as thousands of school children and college students from different educational institutions congregated at the Circle.

The event was the grand and meaningful ‘Amrita Bharatige Kannadada Aarati’ programme organised by the District Administration to rekindle the spirit of freedom struggle marking the 75th year of Indian Independence, which is celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country. MLA S.A.Ramdas and Mayor (In-charge) Sunanda Palanetra launched the event by unveiling Amrita Bharatige Kannadada Aarati and martyred freedom fighter Ramaswamy plaques and offering floral tributes to the portrait of Bharataambe.

Ramdas and Sunanda also flagged off a colourful procession from Ramaswamy Circle to the Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere where the stage programme took place.

As the procession passed through Chamaraja Double Road, the participants held high a long National Flag, prepared specially for the event and raised slogans hailing ‘Bharataambe.’

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers holding ‘Kalasha’ atop their head and performances by a host of folk and cultural troupes lent more colour to the procession. Several residents along the route too joined the march.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ramdas said the entire country was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and as part of it, ‘Amrita Bharatige Kannadada Aarati’ is held in the State.

Pointing out that Ramaswamy Circle was selected as the venue to highlight the sacrifice of freedom fighters and martyrdom of Ramaswamy, a student, who was killed in firing by the British during a march for freedom struggle decades ago, Ramdas said that the present generation should know about the sacrifices made by our great leaders.

MP Pratap Simha said that he was very much delighted to see students taking part in such big numbers in this event which inculcates the spirit of freedom and patriotism. The procession also featured some children wearing the attire of Bharataambe, Subash Chandra Bose, Kittur Rani Chennamma and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Though Ramawamy Circle was blocked for vehicular movement, the participants voluntarily made way for two ambulances to pass through the Circle.

At the stage programme held at Freedom Fighters Park three freedom fighters Revanna, Rangashetty and Somashekar were felicitated. Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Kannada and Culture Joint Director Mallikarjunaswamy, MCC Additional Commissioner Roopa and other officials were present.