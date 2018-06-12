To-be-delivered goods worth about Rs.41,000 stolen

Delivery boy had kept the goods bag on his bike and had gone to an apartment to deliver product

Mysuru: Miscreants have stolen a bag containing goods worth about Rs.41,000 of a delivery boy who had kept the bag on his bike which was parked in front of an apartment and had been to the first floor of the apartment to deliver a product.

The incident took place at Railway Layout in Vidyaranyapuram here on Saturday and the delivery boy who lost his bag with goods in it has been identified as Girish Babu, who is an employee of an e-commerce company.

On Saturday afternoon, Girish had kept his bag which had 31 products to be delivered to customers on his bike and had parked the bike in front of an apartment. He had gone to the first floor of the apartment to deliver a product. When he came back, he saw the bag with goods inside missing and launched a search for it but in vain.

He immediately rushed to Vidyaranyapuram Police Station and filed a complaint. Inspector Omkarappa, who registered a case, visited the spot and conducted mahazar.

Inspector Omkarappa, speaking to SOM, said that as there were no CCTV cameras installed at the spot, there is no clue as to who lifted the bag and added that the miscreants would be brought to book soon.

It may be recalled that on June 2, miscreants had targeted Rajesh, a delivery boy near Nehru Park in Udayagiri and had snatched his mobile phone before fleeing from the spot. It is suspected that there is a gang targeting delivery boys which is operating in city.