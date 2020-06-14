Traffic Police will now come to your doorstep to collect fines

June 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Motorists who violate traffic rules and escape from Traffic Police thinking that they can get away without paying fines should now be careful as the cops will knock doors to collect fines.

Earlier, the Traffic Police used to send traffic violation notices through post and now, from June 12, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of all Traffic Police Stations in city have started personally visiting the houses of traffic rules violators to collect fines.

At present, the Traffic Police are conducting checking at all prominent junctions and roads and are collecting fines after issuing notices on the spot. In case the violators do not stop and speed away, the Traffic Police, based on the vehicle’s registration number, would reach their houses and issue notices to them and collect fines.

The Traffic Police are also clicking photos of traffic rules violations such as triple riding, helmetless riding by the rider and pillion, not wearing masks, signal jumping etc. and based on the registration number of the vehicle, the Traffic ASIs will visit the house of the offender and collect the fine. The Traffic Police have begun this operation as chasing motorists who do not stop during checking may lead to accidents.

“For triple riding, Rs. 500 fine would be collected, Rs. 1,000 for parking in ‘No Parking’ zones, Rs. 500 for passing Zebra Crossing and violators will have to cough up Rs. 1,000 for speaking on mobile phones while riding or driving,” said ACP Sandesh Kumar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar said that earlier, violation notices were being generated at the automation centre, addresses of the violators were obtained from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and violation notices were being sent through post. But very few people who had received the notices used to voluntarily pay the fines, while others used to give reason that they had not received the notice by post and escape paying fines. Hence, the ASIs of all Traffic Police Stations in city will now visit the house of the traffic rules violators and collect fines from them.

Sandesh Kumar further said that the new initiative begun on June 12 and more than 30 traffic rules violators were issued notices and fines collected from them on day-1.