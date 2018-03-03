UoM Swimming Pool reopens its gate for Public

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) swimming pool features a new look and has been reopened for public since yesterday morning. The pool was under renovation for about a year and the facilities have been upgraded to benefit the swimmers. The pool was under closed doors since a year as the renovation process was underway. The summer season is here and with vacations coming round the corner, the pool has let its door open for public and children (learners). The cost of renovation is about Rs.1.5 crores.

A.R. Satish, Swimming Coach, UoM, speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, said: “The swimming pool is now open to public and we have several batches planned throughout the day. In the morning, we have three general batches (6.30 am, 7.30 am and 8.30 am) and in the evening we have separate batch for gents from 3 pm to 4 pm and then an exclusive ladies batch at 4 pm.”

The swimming pool has now a wider gallery (seating arrangement) and has new bathroom facilities. Satish said, “The standard of the bathrooms and change rooms have been improved. The audience can now watch the competitions easily as the gallery has been setup wonderfully next to the pool. The gallery can easily accommodate about 500 people. The swimming pool has been opened in spite of many other pending works as we were getting lots of calls from people asking about when the pool would be opened. So, as the main pool and stands are ready, the pool has been opened for the public. The other additional works will be completed shortly.”

Summer camp will be held for children and students from Mar.28 to May 31 at the UoM’s swimming pool. The summer camp will comprise of three batches — 9.30 am to 10.30 am, 10.30 am to 11.30 am and 5 pm to 6 pm. The people who are interested to take part in this camp may register their names at the UoM swimming pool office in Saraswathipuram.

The pool can be used free of cost for activities pertaining to the University but for other purposes and competitions, the swimming pool will charge a fee. The pool, which reopened yesterday, will aid to provide the best swimming facilities to the swimmers.

The revised rates have been implemented in order to facilitate the maintenance of the pool and the rates will be hiked as per the decision taken by the Committee. “The fee rates are still being discussed and it will be revised again in about two weeks time. A new filtration system has been setup in the pool and the water is safe and can be on even terms with the quality of safe drinking water,” said A.R. Satish, Swimming Coach, UoM.