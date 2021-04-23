Vaccination picks up at new location

April 23, 2021

Lions, Rotary Clubs can have separate sessions for members

Mysore/Mysuru: There has been an overwhelming response at the newly-opened vaccination centre at District Government Ayurveda Hi-Tech Panchakarma Hospital on KRS Road, Brindavan Extension in city, with around 300 people getting the jab today.

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer, who is also the Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Vaccination in Government Hospitals, told SOM that the Vaccination Centre which was functioning at Trauma Care Centre in PKTB Hospital premises all these months, has been shifted to the new location consequent to conversion of Trauma Care Centre into COVID-19 Hospital. Before this, the citizens were familiar with that Centre and now they have to adjust to the new location.

He said the footfall to the new vaccination centre has been good with around 300 persons taking the jab. The ground floor of Panchakarma Hospital had been dedicated to the vaccination booth.

The second floor was being used for various Ayurveda treatments. “We were told to have vaccination booths at three locations but we are having it at one place for better management. Though the area is small when compared with Trauma Care Centre building, we are carrying on inoculation,” he noted.

Dr. Ravi said as many as 50 health staff from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute have been working at the vaccination centre daily.

They work in two shifts depending upon the crowd. In fact the number of people coming for vaccination has gone up since the number of Corona positive cases is rising. The citizens have two choices, Covishield or Covaxin, to take.

No takers

Dr. Ravi said there were no takers for the appeal made by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri to Lions and Rotary Clubs to arrange for vaccination of their members.

The district administration was ready to provide separate space for the Club on any given day for the vaccination of their members and families. They were free to contact him any time if they like to have a separate vaccination session in Government facilities.

Dr. Ravi has asked social service organisations to sponsor flex boards at vaccination booths for the convenience of citizens. Installation of two or three flex boards will enable people to come directly to Ayurveda Hospital instead of going to Trauma Care Centre, he noted.