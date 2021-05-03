Will MCC re-examine property tax hike?

May 3, 2021

Sir,

We wish to appeal to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to re-examine various cost components considered in computing the property tax for this financial year. There has been a steep increase in the property tax which has caused tremendous amount of financial hardship to the property owners and more so, during this difficult period of pandemic.

It was announced by the MCC that they are effecting 15% increase in the property tax in this financial year but in reality, it has been almost 50% over the last year.

Many cost factors for computing the property tax have been increased irrationally by MCC without any prior information to the property owners. The EMV for land has been increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs.4,162 per sq.ft and similarly there is a hike in the slab rate for building from Rs. 560 to Rs.1,365 per sq.ft. Even though the rate applicable for tax is reduced to 25%, still it is 20% higher than what was considered in the last financial year.

Surprisingly, from this financial year, MCC has also initiated collection of tax for the Open Land area uncovered inside the compound wall and the tax is applicable to all those having more than 1,000 sq.ft area which is substantial.

As such the tax on open area around the house is inconceivable and as we comprehend, it was payable only by the vacant site owners earlier.

There are some additional new garden and cemetery cess that have also been levied from this year and most likely to continue in future too. We earnestly appeal to the civic authorities to re-look at these additional taxes/cess and streamline or readjust the excess amount paid this year from the next year’s property tax.

– Susheel Kumar, Mysuru, 23.4.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]