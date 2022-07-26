Woes of water consumers

July 26, 2022

Sir,

Last year the water meter reader told us that the meter was not working properly so we had to give an application to install a new meter and pay Rs. 2,000 for the same.

After 3 to 4 months we got the new meter installed. Now after this new meter was installed the latest bill we got was Rs. 3,300.

So we called the water meter reader and the water inspector and told them to check the meter they installed. They asked us to give an application again and since we reside in Dattagalli 3rd Stage, it becomes difficult to go to Vani Vilas Water Works at the other end of Mysuru, that is in Yadavagiri, every now and then.

We pay our bills in Saraswathipuram so should we not give the application to this office only?

Mysuru is growing and should not VVWW decentralise and form zones so it helps people. Government agencies must try to be people-friendly and not an office to harass.

Now back to the water meter which was tested and put again runs as fast as a fan and when we brought this to the notice of the area water inspector again the same story of getting it checked again at VVWW.

Now this goes on in circles and my meter is still under warranty but these people say they will not replace it.

The JE to whom I called at least 25 times is not picking up. The higher ups numbers are not available to us. And the phone numbers listed for public is never picked up despite it ringing incessantly. Now we have closed the inlet valve as we think the next bill will be equally high.

But this seems to be a web. Meter reader telling meter not working and then the new meter runs bizarre. Is there anything shady going on?

We have heard a number of complaints on the same line from many people in Dattagalli and many other new areas. Can the Executive Engineer and the likes look into this matter?

– Vinoda Ramachandra, Dattagalli 3rd Stage, 25.7.2022

