48-hour Bharat Bandh from 6 am tomorrow

Mysuru: Commuting in Mysuru is likely to be a daunting task tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday in the wake of a two-day nationwide protest (Bharat Bandh). Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) service, autorickshaws, taxi services and Banking services are likely to be affected. The strike will be effective from Jan.8 at 6 am to Jan.9 till 6 pm.

According to reports, buses and autos will stay off roads, aggravating problems for hundreds of daily commuters.

The two-day strike has been called by ten major Trade Unions in protest against the Narendra Modi Government’s alleged anti-labour policies.

KSRTC and private autorickshaws will not operate and Banking services are likely to be affected as All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India have extended their support to the bandh. As Banks will be closed for two days, Banks are depositing large amount of cash in ATMs. While Banking staff have decided to join street protests for two days, officers will stay put inside Banks and offices.

KSRTC, has, however, not made the official announcement of staying off the roads but has conveniently said that they will decide on the operations depending on the situation.

Even autorickshaws and taxi unions have not confirmed that they will be off the roads.

Reports from Bengaluru say that D. Shashi Kumar of Karnataka Association of Management for unaided schools has announced a two-day holiday for all private schools in Karnataka keeping the safety of school children in mind during the bandh. However, there is no official confirmation or communication either from the District Administration or Education Department.

Even aided schools are likely to close for two days in the interest of student safety. The DCs of each district have been given the right to take a call on the declaration of a holiday.

Hotels will function as usual as the Hotel Associations have not extended their support for the bandh and trucks will operate normally as they have extended only moral support. Industries in Mysuru have declared a two-day compensatory off tomorrow and Wednesday and the workers have been told to work on a Sunday and another closed holiday.

Over 2,860 Anganawadis will be closed as over 5,720 employees will be on strike. Cinemas, multiplexes and single screen theatres will not close and they will have regular shows.

Shops will be open and they might down the shutters in case mischief-mongers resort to stone pelting. Train services are unlikely to be affected though the Trade Unions have claimed to have clinched support from Railway employees.

The strike has been called by ten major Trade Unions, including the All India Trade Union Congress, CITU, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), SEWA and LPF. The trade bodies have claimed that the 48-hour nationwide general strike will be a “historic event”. Trade Unions have placed a charter of 12 demands before the Centre.

Bandh Scenario

Schools: No official holiday declared but will be closed in the interest of children

Hotels: Open in Mysuru

Petrol Bunks: Open in Mysuru and closure depending on situation

Lorry service” Only moral support and will do business as usual

Likely to be affected: KSRTC operations, taxis, autorickshaws

Anganawadis: Closed for two days

Cinemas & multiplexes: Open for all shows

Malls & Shopping complexes: Open for customers

Factories & industries: Closed as employees granted compensatory offs

What will not be affected: Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops and milk booths

