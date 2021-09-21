‘Delay in Passport due to late Police verification’

September 21, 2021

Mysore Grahakara Parishat monthly meeting held

Mysore/Mysuru: Police verification stage is an important security measure with regard to the issuance of passports. Applying for a fresh passport or a re-issue will result in Police verification as per existing regulations.

The verification is done by the Police Station under whose jurisdiction the applicant’s address falls and an Officer verifies the details submitted in the application form such as the applicant’s name, age and address. This is done in person, with the Officer visiting the address as mentioned in the application form.

However, the main reason for delay in issuing a passport is the delay in Police verification, according to Darshan, Verification Officer, Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK), Metagalli, Mysuru. He was addressing the monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) recently.

The Officer was invited to the virtual awareness-cum-interaction programme with a view to bring more awareness on the various services extended by the Mysuru POPSK. “There is a delay in issuing passports as there is a delay in Police verification. Applicants must look out for the Police, enquiring with known references we have mentioned in the applications. Suppression of facts on crimes and other cases too cause delay. Applicants must give a clear picture of records to speed up their verification work,” he advised.

If the information is accurate, the Police Station notifies the Passport Office which in turn issues the passport to the applicant. Speedy Police verification for issuing passports is one of the most important citizen-centric initiatives, he added.

POPSK at Metagalli was started in 2017 to reduce the hardship of people travelling to Bengaluru to apply or renew passports. Public can apply for passport directly through Mysuru POPSK (www.passportindia.gov.in) after paying the fee online. Similar POPSKs have been opened at Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, Darshan added.

For a duplicate passport in place of a lost one or a damaged one, the application should accompany a copy of FIR and the reference number, Xerox copy of the passport if available, date of birth, address proof, etc. with the reference number generated on applications for any enquiry.

Since a passport is issued for 10 years, the applicant should start the renewal process well in advance to enable the renewal work before it lapses. For any renewal or corrections in passport issued, the applicant should send an application online enclosing scanned copies of original documents.

At Metagalli POPSK, people from Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu districts too avail the services in getting a passport as the Mysuru Kendra is well-equipped with staff and empowered to extend their services and limit the applicant’s visit to Bengaluru Passport Seva Kendra.

On renewal of passports, the Officer clarified that Mysuru POPSK had renewal powers. Other services include issuing, renewal, corrections on application online and collecting the prescribed fees and verification of original documents on the visit on the appointed date.

Regarding private agencies for applications, the Officer advised all applicants to access the office online through the website address and avoid any private agencies as the Seva Kendra has not appointed any private agencies to act on its behalf.

MGP President Dr. B.V. Shivamurthy, Treasurer K.V. Ramanath, C.R. Aswatha Narayana, S.V. Raghavendra, Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere, Dr. T.N. Manjunath, S.V. Raghavendra, Sreemathi Hariprasad, Arunkumar Shettar, Venkatesh Kharidi, B.S. Shankar, D.C. Lakshukumar, Raviprasad, K.V. Ranganath, Jordan Vas, A.R. Nagabhushana, Rajasekhar, Jagannath, Surender Malemath and others were present during the interactive session.