From Engineering to MBA at IIM to IAS

February 16, 2022

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy loves to watch OTT shows, spend time with family

Determination, Dedication, Discipline key to success

Work-life balance is very challenging: Reddy

G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, the present Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), has been at the helm of affairs from June 2021. A native of Raichur, 35-year-old Reddy completed his early education there and has traversed a diverse academic record ranging from Engineering to Management to Civil Services. He has earlier served as the Assistant Commissioner of Hassan and Sakleshpur, CEO of Bidar and Vijayapura Zilla Panchayats. Being a top bureaucrat, he is occupied with multiple assignments and effectively manages an immense workload. During weekends, he makes it a point to spend time with family and indulge in stress-buster activities like playing with his toddler. His much loved sports include football and cricket. He is also a fitness enthusiast.

Star of Mysore caught up with MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy to get a sneak peek of his ideas, achievements and personal life.

Star of Mysore (SOM): Can you take us through your growing up years?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: I am basically from Raichur where I completed my primary education. I had a normal childhood with caring parents by my side who always motivated and encouraged me and my sister to focus on education and become successful individuals. I did my graduation in Computer Science in Bengaluru and then joined the IIM (Indian Institute of Management), Ahmedabad, to do my MBA. Later I cracked the UPSC examination and joined the Civil Services.

SOM: After graduating as an Engineer you did your MBA and finally landed the dream job of a Civil Servant, can you elaborate?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: When I was in the final year of Engineering, I decided to study further. I cracked the CAT and joined IIM, Ahmedabad, to study MBA. After completing MBA, I worked for Strategic Consulting from KPMG Advisory Services. While working on a couple of projects with Andhra Pradesh Government, I had the privilege to interact with senior IAS Officers on a daily basis which actually drew me towards Civil Services. I took up the UPSC exam and cleared it and today I am here before you.

SOM: As an IIM graduate you could have landed a plush job in the corporate world but why did you choose the challenging Civil Services?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: I did have a plush job after completing my MBA but nothing matches the job satisfaction that I am getting here in this field. I like taking up the day-to-day challenges and complex work structure that comes along with this job. Giving your best to bring about a change in the society is very satisfying and only Civil Services provide you the opportunity to work directly for the betterment of the society.

SOM: Being an IAS Officer will surely keep you occupied throughout the day. Still if you find time what activities do you like to get involved in?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: It’s difficult to find free time amidst my work schedule. During my college days, I enjoyed playing cricket and football but now the routine is to go on Ward visits in the mornings but whenever I find little time, I spend it with my kid who is 11 months old.

FAMILY TIME – Lakshmikantha Reddy with his wife and kid.

SOM: How do you manage to balance your professional and personal life?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: Work-life balance is very challenging especially in field postings as we are occupied here for 12 to 14 hours a day. Sometimes it gets difficult to give time to family but I try to keep my weekends free so that I can spend some quality time with my family as I am totally occupied during weekdays.

SOM: How do you unwind from a long tiring day?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: After a day’s hectic work, I watch shows on OTT (Over-the-top) platforms. Spending time with my child is also very relaxing.

SOM: What plans have you chalked out for the development of Mysuru, which was once declared the Cleanest City in India?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: As a team we have taken up three to four major aspects, one being the streetlight problem and we are in the process of implementing it so that there is no black spot in Mysuru.

Another issue is with respect to sanitation. We have now identified three spots to dump city’s garbage and manage waste.

We are also planning to get modern processing plants. We are aiming at increasing the number of autos and getting compactors in each Ward. With all this in place, we can definitely match up with Indore and Bhopal in cleanliness in near future.

Another major aspect that we are trying to work on is the potholes. Works have started in all 65 Wards and hopefully Mysureans will enjoy smooth rides in coming months.

SOM: Can you reflect on your time in Mysuru?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: It’s been a mixed bag so far but I am enjoying it. Mysuru as a city is quite good, people are also hospitable.

SOM: What advice would you like to give youngsters who are apprehensive about Civil Services and think corporate jobs are more comfortable?

Lakshmikantha Reddy: It depends on what you look forward to in your life — if you are looking for a stable and peaceful life then people would prefer a corporate world but if you like taking up challenges, do something for the society and feel the job satisfaction at the end of the day, then Civil Services is apt. Youngsters need to understand that determination, dedication, discipline and hard work is the key to success in any field.