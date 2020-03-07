Kashmiri students enjoy a slice of Royal culture

March 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: About 82 Kashmiri students, with Mysuru Petas adorning their heads, danced their hearts away to the beats of Kamsale, presented by girl-students of Maharani’s Arts College and Dollu Kunita, by Sumanth and troupe, last evening in city.

The students, who are on a tour of the heritage city, as part of ‘Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme,’ organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysuru, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, under the theme, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ were given a grand welcome at the Youth Hostel in Gangothri Layout, last evening, where they will stay for their 6-day event.

These students were in awe of the city’s rich culture, the lush greenery and the folk culture. With shawls around their neck and petas on their heads, students clicked selfies with the performing artistes and danced effortlessly to the beats of the folk music, including Veeragaase.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan State Director Atul J. Nikam inaugurated the formal programme and addressing the Kashmiri students, said, “Such exchange programmes bring about national integration. The youth of today should get employment anywhere they go within the country, a dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These programmes help the youth learn the local culture, traditions, thereby helping them acquaint better with the localites when they go to other cities or States in search of jobs.”

A total of 132 students from six districts of Kashmir — Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama — are taking part in the six-day event which also includes a visit to the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, TVS Factory in Kadakola, a heritage walk inside the premises of the century-old Mysore University, local food festivals and an unique event called ‘Atithi Satkara.’

Kashmiri students Nazeema Bashir, Tariq Ahmed, Siraj Ahmed and Riyaz Malik, along with their counterparts, National Youth awardee Anupama, Maharani College Faculty members Manonmani, Manjula Ramesh, Rukmini Chandran, Varkodu Prakash, Leela Shivakumar and Nehru Yuva Kendra District Youth Coordinator S. Siddaramappa were present.

The remaining 50 students out of the 132, arrived in two batches in city this morning.

On abolition of Article 370

The Kashmiri students, addressing a press meet after the programme on ‘National Integration’ held at JSS College of Pharmacy, last evening, said, “The situation in Kashmir has not worsened after the abolition of Article 370 as reported in some sections of the press. The situation which prevailed seven months ago has gotten better now. Law and order are in place, people are carrying on with their daily routine and Schools and Colleges are being run without any issues.”

“There are pros and cons post the abolition of Article 370. Citizens of Kashmir were provided employment under a special quota before the abolition of Article 370, but now, we like any other citizens of India have to compete to get the best jobs available for us out there. But, protests, bomb attacks and other forms of violence have decreased to a large extent,” the students said.

‘Atithi Satkara’ for 132 students at Vijayanagar

Nehru Yuva Kendra – Mysuru, Vijayanagar’s Sri Chamundeshwari Swasahaya Sangha, Sri Samruddhi Swasahaya Sangha and Sri Annapoorneshwari Swasahaya Sangha and residents of Vijayanagar in city, have jointly organised a meet and greet event, ‘Atithi Satkara’ for these 132 students at Vijayanagar this evening.

The students will be taken on a visit to Vijayanagar from the Youth Hostel premises at 4.30 pm wherein they will visit 50 houses in the locality as a group of 3-5 in each, interact with the residents and know their lifestyles, customs and culture. They will be provided coffee, tea and snacks at these houses after which they will proceed towards the KSOU Auditorium in Vijayanagar at 6.30 pm to take part in Hindi Antakshari event organised for them, followed by dinner.

“During their visit to Vijaynagar, Police Personnel will be deployed at each house,” said Sri Chamundeshwari Swasahaya Sangha Heads G.K. Anuradha and Seema.

