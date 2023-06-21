Mysuru’s first Botanical Garden with rare plants smells of sewage

June 21, 2023

Horticulture Department writes multiple letters to MCC, MUDA, Forest Department; relief not in sight

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

The Mysuru city’s first Botanical Garden, which was intended to join the long list of existing natural water bodies, parks, boulevards and green canopies is in danger of turning into a neglected place. Sewage water is entering a natural pond inside the Garden and polluting the entire vicinity with a foul smell permeating the air.

The ready-to-be-inaugurated Botanical Garden is located at the scenic Lingambudhi Lake in Srirampura II Stage, Ramakrishnanagar. The Garden is on one of the banks of Lingambudhi Lake which was built by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1828 in memory of Maharani Krishna Vilasa Lingajammanni.

While the Lake has a 250-acre area, the Botanical Garden is spread over 15 acres of the total 30 acres handed over by the Forest Department. The idea of the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden was floated in 2011 along the lines of the Lalbagh Botanical Garden and the Botanical Garden at Ooty.

The Mysuru Botanical Garden has over 350 varieties of plants and medicinal plants, dedicated to the collection, acclimatisation, conservation, multiplication and display of a wide range of indigenous and exotic plant species. Over Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 4 crore has been spent to build the Garden.

Though the actual areas from where the sewage is flowing has not yet been identified, areas like Aravindanagar, Dattagalli, Ramakrishnanagar are known to discharge waste water to the Lingambudhi Lake and one of the sewage lines might be entering the Botanical Garden pond.

Natural pond turns cesspool

When the landscaping of the Botanical Garden was being planned and a blueprint was being prepared, the planners discovered a natural pond that was full of silt. However, in order to protect the natural environment in the Garden, the pond was cleaned and protected to retain the natural look

Engineers and landscapers rejuvenated the water body and tonnes of silt were scientifically removed and a bund was built to hold clear water. This was to invite the bird population.

Unfortunately, the present state of the pond is pathetic with gallons of sewage flowing inside every day. If a permanent solution is not found, there is a danger of this Botanical Garden — that has a huge potential to be one of the prime tourist attractions in Mysuru city — turning into a neglected place.

Multiple letters to MCC, MUDA

All the beautifying works of the Garden have been completed and is ready for inauguration with the sewage-filled pond being the only eyesore.

The Horticulture Department has written multiple letters to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Forest Department requesting them to block the sewage line and shift the drain to a suitable place away from the Botanical Garden. But no help is forthcoming and the Horticulture Department does not have the technical expertise to shift the drain or block the sewage entry.

Artistically designed locale

The Botanical Garden features various themed sections such as medicinal and aromatic garden, rose garden, topiary garden, butterfly garden, bamboo block, ficus block, rockeries, arboretums, fragrance block, palmatum section, minor fruit block and well-maintained water pools to attract aquatic birds.

Lingambudhi Botanical Garden has a distinct bamboo block with 17 different species and ficus block houses over 18 species of ficus trees with wide canopies, acting as a lung space for the lake. The Garden also boasts rare lotus varieties and a pergola providing shelter and shade along the pathway. The pergola is adorned with beautiful red jade vines that bloom twice a year.

This Garden is not in any way less standard when compared to other noted Botanical Gardens. In some aspects, it is better than the one in Ooty with a rare collection of medicinal and exotic plants. Even the public and regular visitors have urged the MCC or MUDA to divert the sewage line entering the pond.