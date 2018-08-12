No wonder S.M. Krishna was Numero Uno CM

Sir,

Reading Vikram Muthanna’s In Black and White column in yesterday’s SOM wherein he mentions of a cell phone company that approached the then Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddharamaiah, I recall what transpired between the Chief Minister and the Chief of that phone company, as told to me by a friend.

The Cell Phone Company CEO wanted land in Bengaluru at a concessional rate which was outright refused with a strong justification.

It appears, the Chief Minister said that everybody wanted to set up industries in Bengaluru because of its Vastu and then asked the CEO, ‘Would you give your daughter marriage to a person in Andhra Pradesh or in Bengaluru?’

This was to suggest Bengaluru is so valuable and, therefore, one has to pay the price that such value commands.

No wonder, the creator of IT boom in Karnataka, Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, was considered as Numero Uno Chief Minister of India at that time.

– K.G. Kulkarni, Mysuru, 12.8.2018

