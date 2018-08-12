No wonder S.M. Krishna was Numero Uno CM

Sir,
Reading Vikram Muthanna’s In Black and White column in yesterday’s SOM wherein he mentions of a cell phone company that approached the then Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddharamaiah, I recall what transpired between the Chief Minister and the Chief of that phone company, as told to me by a friend.
The Cell Phone Company CEO wanted land in Bengaluru at a concessional rate which was outright refused with a strong justification.
It appears, the Chief Minister said that everybody wanted to set up industries in Bengaluru because of its Vastu and then asked the CEO, ‘Would you give your daughter marriage to a person in Andhra Pradesh or in Bengaluru?’
This was to suggest Bengaluru is so valuable and, therefore, one has to pay the price that such value commands.
No wonder, the creator of IT boom in Karnataka, Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, was considered as Numero Uno Chief Minister of India at that time.
– K.G. Kulkarni, Mysuru, 12.8.2018
You can not find fault with Siddaramaiah’s statement! He is not corrupt, but his high command and a bunch of leaches sitting at the center have thrived on corruption for 6 decades! So, they want the cut from the organized loot scheme they have in place for 60 years! Poor MMS, he was clean, but had to be a part of the loot gang that he lost a lot of respect! SM Krishna could break out of that mound at least recently!