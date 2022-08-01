PM Modi to virtually launch 3-day Mega Mysuru

August 1, 2022

Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave on Aug. 5

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the three-day Mega Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave on Aug.5 at 10 am.

The event, organised by Mysuru Ecosystem Partners SJCE-STEP, TiE Mysuru, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Yi Mysuru, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Start-Up India and Start-Up Karnataka and powered by Summit Sponsors Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, Excelsoft, JSS Mahavidyapeetha and a host of other sponsors, will be held at SJCE Mysuru Campus from Aug. 5 to 7.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will preside. Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will deliver a talk on ‘Mysuru Vision’ along with other industry and community leaders from Mysuru.

Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, Ministers from Karnataka, will inaugurate the expo at 10.40 am and present the Government’s vision for Mysuru. Over 15,000 aspiring participants — students, innovators, researchers, educators, industry professionals — will visit 100-plus Start-Up & MSME stalls and interact with investors, mentors, incubators and accelerators, all under one umbrella, making the tagline of the event as ‘One Place, Infinite Possibilities.’

The event offers access to the entire Start-Up ecosystem with keynote sessions, master classes, power talks, start-up pitches, networking, collaboration, panel discussions and school kids pitch fest, showcasing possibilities for new-gen aspiring entrepreneurs.

Mysuru has a mix of entrepreneurs, who have brought new energy and passion to the existing eco-system, with their own success stories, be it in the field of electronics or cutting-edge technology — IoT, Data, AI, cloud technology, fintech, agritech, healthcare, etc. They have had positive journeys that will inspire aspiring entrepreneurs to live their own amazing experiences. This makes Mysuru an ideal city for an entrepreneur, said B. Shivashankar, Chief Executive, SJCE-STEP.

In the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the age of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is the right time for the passionate aspirants to make the leap forward from job-seekers to job-givers, Shivashankar said adding that SJCE-STEP has been promoting entrepreneurship in Mysuru since 1985 by hand-holding them from start-to-scale through incubation.

TiE Mysuru fosters entrepreneurship through mentoring, education, networking and funding.

CII works to create an industry-conducive environment in India whereas Young Indians (Yi) is the youth wing of CII.

KDEM harnesses the potential of digital economy of Karnataka; Start-Up India and Start-Up Karnataka are Government bodies dedicated to Start-Ups.

Those interested may register for free passes at: https://mysurustartuppavilion.in/ or contact Mahesh Kattale on Mob: 94481- 54063 or B. Shivashankar on Mob: 70225-97794.