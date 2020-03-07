What a bad taste !
Voice of The Reader

What a bad taste !

March 7, 2020

Sir,

I was going through the article ‘Point of View’ published in Star of Mysore dated Mar. 3. I felt very bad the way the author viewed the handwriting of the President of USA.

I think it is very cheap in commenting about one’s handwriting. Handwriting is one’s built-in trait, caliber. I don’t know how the handwriting of the author is. But I feel it was not necessary for the author to comment on the handwriting of a world leader.

In his over-zeal of commenting on two great leaders, I suppose, the author has nothing to find fault and chose to comment on the handwriting of a world leader. I feel this is not in good taste to comment on the two world leaders.

– R. Gnana Prabhu, Aravindanagar, 6.3.2020

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To "What a bad taste !"

  1. Sam says:
    March 9, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Dear sir, Please ignore this TURD named T.S.George. Such people are an insult to journalism. He is an Anti Hindu, Anti BJP/Modi. I suspect, he is from TUKDE TUKDE gang. You need to read the words he has used in his past articles,against the democratically elected PM who is not even corrupt! such a shameless character. George has abused him in every occasion because congress government used to keep honoring George by conferring some awards for the non-existing g talent and BJP does not care. He is like a street dog who wants to repay the gratitude for the piece of roti that congress used to throw at him.
    Please ignore him, if you cant, please try to throw a stone like we treat stray dogs which bark for no reason!

