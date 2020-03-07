What a bad taste !

Sir,
I was going through the article ‘Point of View’ published in Star of Mysore dated Mar. 3. I felt very bad the way the author viewed the handwriting of the President of USA.
I think it is very cheap in commenting about one’s handwriting. Handwriting is one’s built-in trait, caliber. I don’t know how the handwriting of the author is. But I feel it was not necessary for the author to comment on the handwriting of a world leader.
In his over-zeal of commenting on two great leaders, I suppose, the author has nothing to find fault and chose to comment on the handwriting of a world leader. I feel this is not in good taste to comment on the two world leaders.
– R. Gnana Prabhu, Aravindanagar, 6.3.2020
