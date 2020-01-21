What Next? For those who are at career crossroads

January 21, 2020

Title: At The Crossroads – How to Make The Right Choice for a Successful Career

Author: Shankar Bellur

Category: Career Counselling

Genre: Non fiction

Publisher: Adhyyan Books

Pages: 184 (paperback)

Price: Rs. 399

The quality of life depends on the choice made at every critical phase of our lives. A wrong decision made, for any reason, shall adversely impact our future success and career choice is no different.

This book begins by giving useful information and insights to parents of young kids, looking for good Pre-schools, on how to choose the right kind of school for their child. It makes a comparative analysis of various Boards of Education in India, which helps a parent in choosing the most appropriate board for their kid.

It goes on to give parents some valuable tips on parenting to ensure a sound value system and resilient character in children so that they can face the challenges of life with confidence. An entire chapter is dedicated to setting goals and its importance in a student’s life. It has been discussed quite extensively as to how goals are critical for success in a chosen career.

In the subsequent chapters, the various options available for students after completing their 10th, 12th and UG courses are discussed. The pros and cons of each option are weighed very judiciously so that the students and parents can make an informed decision on “What Next”? These chapters will help the students to make the right decision by choice, rather than going blindly with the flow. It also informs about a few typical mistakes to be avoided and myths associated with some options, so that the most appropriate decision can be made aligning with their long-term goal.

The massive impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, consisting of disruptive technologies like IoT, Robotics, AI, and VR on the future of the job market, is discussed. The necessary mindset and skills to be learned for surviving this disruption have been highlighted in this book, which gives students, confidence to prepare for future challenges of the job market.

This book concludes by explaining the importance of work-life balance in an individual’s life and how to achieve balance. It further elaborates on how to be happy and successful in a chosen career.

This book is for all those students and parents who are genuinely at crossroads and not sure of which way to go. It not only helps them in arriving at the right conclusion but also encourages students to explore their options before making a choice. This book is insightful and enables students to make the correct choice whenever they find themselves at the crossroads, thus nudging them towards the life they aspire for.

About the author

Shankar Bellur is an academician, an accomplished trainer and an internationally certified career coach. He has been conducting extensive training on life skills for corporates and students. For over 12 years, he is passionately involved in the field of education and training.

He has a rich and varied professional experience of more than 26 years working in Indian Railways, IT, Academics and Training sector.

He is a certified Global Career Counsellor from the University of California, Los Angles, Extension, and is certified by The Myers-Briggs Company, USA, to administer Strong Psychometric Tests. He is also SAP Certified Application Associate and a Corporate Trainer of SAP FI module.

He has taught various subjects of Commerce and Management across many B-Schools in Bengaluru and Mysuru. He had been the head of several colleges in Mysuru as Dean and Principal. He is one of the credible faces in the academic circles of Mysuru due to his unwavering commitment towards delivering excellence in education, training students on required skills set and mentoring the students towards a successful career.

