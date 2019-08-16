Descending escalator inaugurated on Platform No. 1 in City Rly. Station

August 16, 2019

MP Pratap Simha unfurls Monumental Tricolour as part of I-Day celebrations; Dedicates exclusive website

Mysuru: A descending escalator on Platform 1 of the Mysuru City Railway Station was inaugurated yesterday by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day.

This is the second escalator in the Station and the earlier one was on the same platform but was an ascending escalator.

The escalator facility enables train travellers a smooth passage between Platform 1 and 6. Mysuru is an important ‘A’ category Station of the Indian Railways. At present, there are six platforms at the Railway Station connected by a foot-over-bridge for movement of passengers.

Sensors in the escalators ensure they start moving upwards automatically when passengers approach it. The steps are stationary when there are no passengers around and this enables the Railways to save power. The escalators are particularly useful for senior citizens, disabled persons and those with a lot of luggage.

As part of modernisation, the Railways have installed escalators in all important ‘A1’ and ‘A’ category stations for smooth movement of passengers from one platform to another. Work on the escalator started in April and was completed in four months, much to the relief of passengers.

Accomplishments of the Division

South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division Manager Aparna Garg, who participated in the Independence Day celebrations, listed some of the accomplishments of the Division in the first quarter of 2019.

Besides providing employment to 800 individuals, the Division had distinguished itself in terms of transporting freight, she said. “We loaded 21 million tonnes of freight in the first quarter of this year. The gross earnings of SWR in the first quarter this year was Rs. 1,993 crore, which is 9 percent more than what the division registered in the corresponding quarter in 2018,” Aparna said.

She said that maintaining cleanliness on train bogies, and station platforms was of utmost importance as far as she was concerned.

“We have launched Shrama-dhan, and other initiatives to make people aware about the need to keep the station premises, and the bogies clean. The Railway Board has also asked us to develop gardens and nurseries en route stations. In at least three stations under our division, we will ensure that the roads leading to the terminals are lined by gardens and nurseries,” added Aparna.

New exclusive website

Simha, who unfurled the Monumental National Flag at the Station, also unveiled the website developed exclusively for the Mysuru City Railway Station. The website, www.mysusurailwaystation.com is a passenger-friendly portal that was developed at the behest of the top brass of the SWR Mysuru Division.

Environmental Department of the Division has played a key role in the design and development of this website. The Division team consisted of Brij Mohan, Sharavanan and A. Ashwin.

Aparna Garg said that the website was a step towards better passenger experience/interface by providing comprehensive localised information, platform for complaints, suggestions specifically related to Mysuru Station. The aim is to tighten the information and feedback loop between Railways and passengers. The website was developed in association with Crisant Technologies.

The website has features including news and events about Mysuru Railway Station, facilities available, train schedule for all trains starting from Mysuru with real-time update, information about events information of Mysuru city, complaints and suggestion section, information and links to all local places and all emergency contact numbers for immediate assistance at stations.

Monumental Flag

On the occasion, MP Pratap Simha hoisted the Monumental Flag in the circulating area of the Railway Station. The 100 ft. height mast with 30 ft. x 20 ft. flag has been established by Flag Foundation of India (FFOI). The Monumental Flag is made of knitted polyester fabric called Deneir Polyester. The Chakra of the flag is printed by using specialised printing process.

The hoisting of Monumental Flag is part Railway Ministry’s sustained endeavour to inspire young Indians to take pride in displaying the National Flag and instil a sense of patriotism among the citizens.

A tree plantation campaign was also launched in the circulating area with the dignitaries planting saplings.

