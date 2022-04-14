Grand processions, bike rally, special lectures mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

April 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar and a host of other people’s representatives and officials garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Social Welfare Department in city this morning.

A grand procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, Police Band and Mounted Police, was taken out from Town Hall premises, which was flagged off by Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra.

The procession with a vehicle carrying the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar passed through the main thoroughfares of the city before reaching Kalamandira on Hunsur Road, where a stage programme was held.

Speaking after inaugurating the stage programme at Kalamandira by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti was not celebrated in a grand manner since two years due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and hence the grand celebration was being held now besides stating that a procession was organised by the District Administration for the first time.

Pointing out that Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 44 crore is still not completed, the Minister said that the Government has sanctioned an additional Rs. 17 crore for speedy completion of the Bhavan, which will be completed in the next six months. This will be the biggest Ambedkar Bhavan in the State, he added. The Minister also said that the financial aid for SC/ST communities has been increased from the existing Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh.

Retired High Court Judge H.N. Nagamohan Das also spoke.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Malathi, Chairmen of all Boards and Corporations were present.

Ashokapuram Adikarnataka Mahasamsthe

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Ashokapuram Adikarnataka Mahasamsthe and Yuva Sangatanegala Okkuta, Ashokapuram, had also organised a grand procession comprising a tableau and accompanied by Police Band and more than 10 folk troupes.

The procession was flagged off by Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad in the presence of Avadoota Sri Vinay Guruji, MLA S.A. Ramdas, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna, actor Chetan, Adikarnataka Mahasamsthe President Vijaykumar, Ashokapuram Dodda Garadi President K. Putta Siddaiah, former Mayor Purushotham and others near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park at Ashokapuram.

The procession with a vehicle carrying the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Gautama Buddha and a portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar passed through the main thoroughfares of Ashokapuram, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Ashoka (Ballal) Circle, RTO Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Sanskrit Paatashala, Sayyaji Rao Road, K.R. Circle and Chamaraja Circle before culminating at Town Hall.

Speaking after flagging off the procession, MP Sreenivasa Prasad said that just like Ambedkar Jayanti is being celebrated across the country in a grand scale, the Jayanti of the ‘Father of the Constitution’ is also being celebrated at Ashokapuram today.

Pointing out that he was born in Ashokapuram and celebrating Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti here every year, the MP said that everyone should make honest efforts to spread the message of Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre

A special lecture on the topic ‘Present Situation: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ by senior Judge and former Chairman of State Backward Classes Commission Dr. C.S. Dwarkanath, organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore (UoM) and SC/ST Special Cell of UoM was held at the Centre premises in Manasagangothri this morning.

The event was inaugurated by UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said “We have to analyse ourselves as to where we are leading through celebration of democratic values” and called upon everyone to read Dr. Ambedkar’s articles and speeches.

Rank holders in Ph.D, Degree and PG courses were felicitated on the occasion.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa presided. Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Jnana Prakash, senior Professor J. Somashekar, SC/ST Special Cell Registrar Prof. S. Mahadevamurthy, Dr. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre Director Dr. S. Narendra Kumar and others were present.

Various other organisations too celebrated Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti this morning. While Jai Bheem Youths of Gandhinagar took out a bike rally, Dalita Abhivrudhi Sangha and Ramabai Ambedkar Mahila Swasahaya Sangha held the celebration at its premises in Vidyaranyapuram. Various educational institutions had also organised special programmes on the occasion.